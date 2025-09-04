“It should be better”: Charles Leclerc expecting change of fortune at Monza for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc expects a better performance from Ferrari at Monza this weekend. Nine races remain in a season where the Scuderia is yet to claim a Grand Prix victory, and last Sunday’s Dutch GP ended in the worst way possible - a double retirement for him and Lewis Hamilton. The setback leaves Ferrari desperate for stability at its home circuit.

Ad

Ferrari’s 2025 campaign has been uneven from the outset. Hamilton’s debut season in red has yielded little momentum, while Leclerc has shouldered the team’s results with five podiums but no wins. At Zandvoort, light rain and the banked Turn 3 ended Hamilton’s run against the outside barrier, while Leclerc’s afternoon unraveled after contact from Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli on Lap 52.

A zero-point weekend coming off the summer break underlined how narrow Ferrari’s margin for error remains. Leclerc was candid in speaking before Monza (via La Gazzetta Ferrari on X):

Ad