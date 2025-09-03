Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari boss rules out “something stupid” in disappointing season for Italian giants

The 2025 Formula 1 campaign was billed as Ferrari’s best chance in over a decade to mount a full-scale title assault. A blockbuster signing in seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, a car refined through a promising 2024 run, and optimism radiating from Maranello.

Yet with nine races left, McLaren sits 324 points clear in the Constructors’ standings, and Ferrari arrives at Monza still chasing a first Grand Prix win of the year. Last season, Ferrari came within 14 points of the World Championship, the team's closest finish since 2007. The SF-25 was pitched as the final piece of a title puzzle.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes dominated winter headlines, but on track, Charles Leclerc has dictated the internal battle. Across 14 rounds, the Monegasque driver leads the qualifying duel 11-4 and the race tally 11-2. He also has five podiums, including a spirited second at Monaco. Hamilton has yet to stand on a Grand Prix podium, though two Sprint podiums show glimpses of speed.

Reliability blips and an unpredictable rear-end have defined the SF-25’s year. Both drivers have repeatedly complained about balance and braking, as they have fallen short of McLaren’s relentless pace.

On the Beyond The Grid podcast, Fred Vasseur was blunt:

“What is my biggest frustration regarding the SF-25? McLaren. Of course, we’ve had some issues on our side… but I don’t feel like we made any major mistakes. We’re ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull, who were the reference teams of the past decade. It’s not that we did something stupid, but McLaren has simply been exceptional.”

McLaren’s dominance frames that frustration. 13 wins in 15 races, seven of them 1-2 finishes, have left the rest of the field battling only for scraps. Both Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles are effectively sealed.

Across 14 race weekends, Ferrari’s flashes of speed have been undermined by inconsistency. But Hamilton’s adaptation curve and set-up uncertainty limited any two-car charge. Tire degradation over long stints has forced conservative strategies, and minor pit errors at key moments have magnified deficits.

The Dutch GP after the summer break compounded the gloom, with both cars retiring. Instead of momentum, Ferrari drifts into Monza short of rhythm, facing home-crowd expectations without recent form.

Fred Vasseur promises focus ahead of Ferrari's Monza test

Last season, Charles Leclerc triumphed at Monza ahead of both McLarens, proof that on the right weekend, the SF-25s can still bite. For Lewis Hamilton, the Italian GP offers his first chance to race in red before the Tifosi, albeit with a five-place grid penalty to overcome after a gearbox change.

Fred Vasseur has been clear about what must change (via F1):

“It’s a very tough outcome for the team because for the championship and even for the approach of Monza it’s not the best one. But for sure if we want to do better a job, we have to do a much better Friday. For sure it’s not the best preparation but on the other hand we don’t need to have extra motivation for Monza. Everybody will push.”

Fred Vasseur has stressed that Monza's success begins with a clean, productive Friday. Poor data forces frantic Saturday changes and leaves the team on the back foot. Qualifying well is critical, especially for Lewis Hamilton, whose penalty increases the cost of any misstep.

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza remains a low-downforce, power-sensitive track where DRS trains often stall progress. Overtaking is possible, but front-row starts still dictate podium odds.

For Ferrari, the weekend offers both redemption and an opportunity to stem McLaren’s march, re-ignite Hamilton’s season, and give the Tifosi a reason to cheer before Formula 1 hurtles toward the business end of the season.

