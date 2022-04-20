"It would be a big loss" - Ferrari's Carlos Sainz does not want to stop racing in Europe 'just for business'

Carlos Sainz revealed he fancies F1 going to Miami and Las Vegas but not at the expense of the European races. The Spanish driver believes the sport should find a compromise between the new and traditional venues on the calendar.

Speaking about the new additions to the F1 calendar, Carlos Sainz said:

“I’m a big fan of going to Miami and Las Vegas, but at the same time it would be a big loss not to have some classic European races anymore. Hopefully we can find a compromise where races that can’t afford it every year are at least on the calendar every two or three years.”

With F1 going to newer venues, the debate in the paddock is whether the sport should replace traditional venues for the sake of new markets. Drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo have recently expressed their views on retaining older circuits on the calendars.

Following in their footsteps, the Ferrari driver has also voiced his concern about classic European circuits losing their spot on the calendar.

Stressing the importance of retaining iconic venues as opposed to financial gains with new venues, Carlos Sainz said:

“Business is business and Liberty Media and Formula 1 have to do what they have to do, but just for business I wouldn’t want to stop racing in Europe.”

Although newer venues open new markets for the sport, the Ferrari driver feels racing in Europe precedes over business for him. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had recently addressed the importance of the renewed interest in F1 which is resulting in the addition of newer venues on the calendar.

Unlike Carlos Sainz, fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso believes one has to accept the new direction of the sport

While longer calendars can be stressful for both teams and drivers, Fernando Alonso believes acceptance is key to adapting to the new direction the sport is taking. However, just like his fellow colleagues, including Carlos Sainz, he feels European circuits losing their place on the calendar is a worrying situation.

Expressing his views on the long F1 calendar and new venues, Alonso said:

“This is the way Formula 1 is going. We have to accept that. It’s really challenging for the teams, especially since we don’t have so many races in Europe anymore. That’s the worry if we keep adding races."

With newer venues getting added to the calendar, teams have also expressed the toll longer calendars take on them and their staff. The odd placement of Australia as a standalone race caused a huge freight crisis which was averted at the last minute.

