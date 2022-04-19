“That's something we also enjoy and thrive on" - Daniel Ricciardo keen to master new tracks quicker than others

Daniel Ricciardo believes the excitement of going to new F1 venues lies in exploring new circuits. The McLaren driver, however, feels the traditional venues have a deeper sentimental value and should remain on the calendar.

Describing his enthusiasm for going to newer venues, Ricciardo said:

“Going to new places, I think there’s… call it a double upside. You get to explore, if you’ve never been to that place, a new city, new country, then as a driver, trying to suss out a new circuit and break it down quicker than anyone else. That’s something we also enjoy and thrive on. I love getting to a new track and trying to just master it quicker than the others.”

Enthusiastic about the new venues on the calendar, Daniel Ricciardo believes the new circuits are exciting to explore. According to the Australian, there is an element of intrigue and art to mastering newer tracks. With the newest addition to the F1 calendar, the Miami GP, being held next month, Ricciardo is looking forward to the American venue.

Highlighting the flip-side of the new venues, the 32-year-old driver said:

“There is definitely some enjoyment and satisfaction from going to a new venue. The flip side is, whether it’s your Monzas or your Spas, your Silverstones, these are tracks we’ve competed at our whole life, so there’s also a lot of history. It’s kind of nostalgic and sentimental to race there.”

While the McLaren driver enjoys new circuits, he believes traditional venues are irreplaceable when it comes to the nostalgic and sentimental connection of the circuit to both drivers and the fans.

Daniel Ricciardo feels old circuits need to remain on F1 calendar

Traditional crowds at the older venues are core enthusiasts and Daniel Ricciardo believes they are also tracks associated with a driver’s racing history. Stressing the need for older venues to remain on the F1 calendar, the Perth-born driver feels some of the historic venues are special for both fans and drivers historically and deserve to be on the calendar.

Explaining the nostalgia surrounding the older venues, Ricciardo said:

“I think for those home fans and that crowd, it’s very special to them and there’s probably generations, or whatever, [that] have been going to those exact races at those exact venues. So, there’s definitely some special places that I would obviously want to keep continuing to go to, but equally excited to explore new ones.”

With newer circuits being added to the F1 calendar, older venues are under pressure to upgrade their facilities or be axed. While many drivers have expressed the importance of old venues on the F1 calendar, teams have also complained about the logistical challenges of more flyaway races.

The iconic Imola circuit is up next on the calendar and will be followed by the inaugural edition of the Miami GP. Both circuits will have contrasting characteristics as the sport travels between the two continents in two weeks.

