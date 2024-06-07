“It makes me laugh” - Ferrari star Carlos Sainz dismisses recent rumors about joining Williams Racing

Carlos Sainz called out reports claiming he has already signed for Williams. The Ferrari driver, who's still in need of a seat for next season, revealed that the reports made him "laugh." He also clarified that he is yet to sign a contract.

Reports about Carlos Sainz moving to Williams emerged after Mercedes and Red Bull allegedly closed their doors to the driver. While Red Bull extended Sergio Perez's contract for two more years, outgoing Alpine driver Esteban Ocon's proximity with the Silver Arrows had Sainz out of favor with the team in such reports.

The same is true for the driver, as per such reports, of the not-so-brilliant prospect of joining Sauber, at least in 2025, as the soon-to-be-Audi-owned team is languishing at the bottom of the table with zero points. Williams, thus, seemed like a good choice for Sainz, with their better aerodynamic prospects and a reliable Mercedes engine expected by 2026.

As Sainz saw himself being linked and having "signed" for Williams, he decided to burst the bubble during the media session ahead of the 2024 Canadian GP in Montreal.

“I've seen reports in the media, I don't know if it's in Spain, people saying I've signed [for Williams]. You look at those things, it makes me laugh because I remember seeing reports three months ago that I had signed for Mercedes, reports that I had signed for Red Bull."

With this, the three-time GP winner also shared his disappointment. He added that such reports made by the "media persons" often go "unpunished."

"Now obviously those places are not going to happen. So, it's funny, now people are saying I've signed for Williams. It makes me laugh but sometimes this goes a bit unpunished in a way for some media persons."

What's next for Carlos Sainz?

As Carlos Sainz burst the bubble of his alleged contract with Williams, he also informed the media at the aforementioned press conference that he would announce his decision on his own. The 29-year-old is a firm believer of long-term projects and "will seriously consider" everything, including this criterion, before signing a contract.

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 06: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari pose for a photo with the field of the Ferrari Challenge during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 06, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sainz also addressed the perspective that sees him in a non-competitive car in 2025 or 2026.

"I think ’26 is going to be such a turnaround that maybe the future holds something really positive out there for me.”

Carlos Sainz, who has always been a fierce competitor to Charles Leclerc, found himself in this position after Ferrari overlooked him for Lewis Hamilton. The Prancing Horse decided to sign Hamilton earlier this season for 2025 and beyond.