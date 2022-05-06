"It could be a really fun track to drive" - Pierre Gasly feels qualifying will be important at F1 Miami GP after putting in mammoth 130 laps in the simulator

Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly revealed that while overtaking should be possible in the newly constructed Miami International Autodrome, Saturday's qualifying is set to be very important. The 26-year-old did a whopping 130 laps to learn every detail of the new track on the simulator, which has given him a slight glimpse of what's to come in the race.

As reported by PlanetF1, Pierre Gasly described his expectations from the Florida race, saying:

“Although it will be important to qualify well in Miami, I think it should be possible to overtake there. But there are some races like Imola coming up, in Spain and Monaco, where qualifying has far greater importance and having a good Saturday is the key. I’ve driven Miami on the simulator. I think I did around 130 laps and it looks as though it could be a really fun track to drive with high-speed corners and some sections that are very slow and technical with long straights, so I reckon it could be a great race.”

Given that this is the first of two races to be hosted in the United States this season, the Frenchman revealed that the Miami GP is certainly going to be one to look out for. He said:

“I like the fun side of racing in the States, as the organisers always try and do something special in terms of entertainment to keep the crowd happy. I spend quite a bit of time in the States, and I try and take in some of their popular sports, such as the NBA, the NFL, and hockey. Every time I go, I am amazed at how they create a special energy, a special atmosphere which is incredible. I think they are planning something along those lines for Miami to make it a stand-out event. My main hope is that we can continue to score points in every race and from my point of view, get back into the good rhythm we had in the first three races and forget about the Imola weekend.”

Having failed to make it to the points at Imola two weeks ago, Pierre Gasly will certainly be hoping for a more positive weekend in Miami.

"I know that’s where I belong" - Pierre Gasly hoping to drive for a championship-contending car

Pierre Gasly, who is currently driving in his fifth year in F1, has been very vocal about the fact that he believes he deserves the Red Bull seat alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

As reported by RaceFans, the AlphaTauri driver emphasized that while his karting peers Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lando Norris have found themselves a place in teams that will allow them to fight for championships, he is still waiting for a chance. Gasly said:

“So this is my fifth year in Formula 1. I am doing all that because I want to fight at the front. It’s why I’m waking up every day, why I’m training every single day. Why I’m looking after my nutrition, my sleep, my recovery. Every single detail is because I want to fight with the best drivers at the top. I see Charles [Leclerc] in a Ferrari, I see Max [Verstappen] in the Red Bull, George [Russell] in the Mercedes, Lando [Norris] in the McLaren – I’ve been fighting with these guys all my career. I know that’s where I belong and I want to get my chance to be in this position as well.”

Pierre Gasly currently stands thirteenth in the drivers' standings behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez currently stands just behind Verstappen and is performing at a very high level.

