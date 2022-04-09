"It requires some cojones" - Alex Albon on driving at modified F1 Australian GP circuit

Alex Albon welcomed the modifications to Albert Park but at the same time warned that some of the sections were borderline dangerous while driving. Speaking to Sky Sports after the Free Practice sessions, Alex Albon was questioned on his views on the track to which he said:

“Turn two is a quicker corner. If anything it actually makes turn two a proper corner now because we are arriving so much quicker coming out of one. I think we are a good 20-30kph quicker than in previous years."

"Turn two, as we’ve got this wall much closer, it requires some cojones."

"The trick around one and two is how much can you use in turn one and still make turn two. I think you will see the top teams using more track in turn one."

Alex Albon also highlighted how the narrow pit exit walls were destined to cause trouble.

“I’m not sure how I feel about [the pit exit walls]. You can see these walls have been brought much closer this year and we have this even tighter wall. It’s actually quite dangerous, it can suck you in."

"Our cars have so much downforce, we exit very early and we are right on the edge, crossing over. I think in qualifying it gets really marginal. You are really wincing and you’re hoping your front left doesn’t get taken off.

Alex Albon: The Overtakes will only be on the straights

Touching further on the prospects of overtaking, Alex Albon acknowledged that the cars were able to follow each other much better than earlier, but most of the overtakes are going to happen on the straights because the braking distance is not much.

“Turn six is quicker and in free practice i,t was easier to follow through there. What I would say, though, is there are going to be overtakes done down the straight, not on the brakes."

"[Turn nine-10] is tricky. We can follow better, but the braking distance is really hard here, so if you are overtaking here you’ve done it way before. You can feel the weight, though. Direction change compared to before is much lazier. “

The new changes to the track layout are expected to induce more action in the race. It will surely be interesting to see what kind of race we end up having.

