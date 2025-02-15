"It's Lewis Hamilton, anyone who doubts him is a bit silly": Lando Norris shares an intriguing view on the 7x champion's Ferrari move

McLaren driver Lando Norris backed Lewis Hamilton to get back his motivation after the latter moved to Ferrari for the 2025 season. Some fans and analysts have been skeptical of the seven-time F1 world champion's switch to the Italian team due to his form in his farewell season with Mercedes last year.

The 40-year-old finished the 2024 campaign with two race wins, the same as his ex-teammate George Russell. However, the latter consistently outscored and out-qualified him throughout the year, finishing ahead of Hamilton in the driver's standings.

However, speaking with Sky Sports, Norris was not swayed by the narrative that there were doubts over his fellow Brit's form. He believed that Hamilton would be more motivated by the move. He said:

“I would have thought so. I don’t know. Again, everyone’s different. I think it’s cool what he’s doing and what he’s done going to Ferrari. I think it’s very special. Ferrari is incredible. I am sure he is. I feel like he will struggle to find any reasons not to be motivated.

"It’s an incredible opportunity for him. There’s a lot of bonuses with a lot of things going to Ferrari. There’s a lot of reasons to be more motivated and be ready to go. It’s Lewis. I think anyone who doubts him is silly.”

Lando Norris could have been a target for Mercedes to replace Hamilton for the 2025 season. However, ahead of the 2024 campaign, the former extended his contract with McLaren which would see him race for them until the end of the 2026 season at least.

Lando Norris previews battles with Lewis Hamilton after his Ferrari move

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was "excited" to race against Lewis Hamilton more in the 2025 season given that Ferrari is expected to be more competitive than Mercedes.

While appearing on ITV's This Morning, the four-time F1 race winner said:

“I mean when I am on track it doesn’t make a difference. He’s [Hamilton] a competitor and he’s a guy I want to beat. It’s the same when you’re on track with anyone. There’s always guys you give extra metres to and there’s guys you know you can race well and Lewis is one of those guys.

“Hopefully, I am excited to race against him more this year. It’s always an honor to race against someone like him. It’s something I am excited for and I want to prove myself. He wants to prove himself and he will continue to do and fight until he stops in Formula 1.”

Lewis Hamilton got the better of Lando Norris last year at Silverstone when the former and the German team pulled off a strategic masterclass in damp conditions to get the win at the British GP.

It was one of the rare occasions when the two drivers fought for race wins on track after Norris's heartbreak in 2021 in Russia against the 105-time F1 race winner.

