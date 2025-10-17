"It's one question each": Lando Norris takes a cheeky dig at Ted Kravitz with a subtle hint to his George Russell revelation in his book

Lando Norris revealed ahead of the United States GP that he would face some repercussions for his clash with Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP. However, as the nature of the repercussions remained unclear, Norris was asked by Sky Sports pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz. But Norris soon sidelined the question by taking a cheeky dig at Kravitz's claim about George Russell's media interaction at last year's season finale.Norris and Piastri banged wheels at turn three on the opening lap in Singapore. This resulted in the Aussie finishing a place behind his teammate at the chequered flag due to the lack of overtaking opportunities at the track that cemented Norris' podium finish instead of Piastri being on the rostrum.The championship leader had felt that he had been wronged by his teammate, but was told to focus on the race lying ahead that day, as the matter would be later reviewed by the team after the race. So, arriving in Texas, the team had enough time to review the whole incident, and Norris revealed that he would face some repercussions for his actions.This sparked more doubts about the situation as to what the repercussions would be. So, Kravitz tried to ask a second question to the 25-year-old to clarify about the whole saga, as he said:&quot;I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't ask you what the repercussions are specifically and is it gonna hurt your chance of winning the world championship?&quot;But Ted Kravitz, in his book Notes from the Pit Lane, revealed his conversation with George Russell that he had last year. The Mercedes driver had called Kravitz beforehand and asked him to ask as many questions as he would like to make, despite the one-question norm being in place.So, Norris side-stepped the question and replied:&quot;From what I know it's one question each, so thank you very much.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Lando Norris fled away with no penalties for his incident at the Singapore GP by the FIA.Lando Norris admits McLaren rightly held him accountable for the incident with Oscar PiastriMcLaren's Lando Norris ahead of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the United States race weekend - Source: GettyLando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in a fight for securing their maiden drivers' title. Moreover, with the team trying to make the whole fight for the crown a fair one on paper has often regulated the papaya duo's on-track altercations during the length of the season. But, colliding with a teammate was a strict no from the pitwall, a rule which Norris has broken twice. With the Singapore GP clash benefiting Norris in the championship fight, he admitted that the team was right in holding him accountable, as he told Sky Sports:&quot;[The ramifications] have got nothing to do with you guys. There were talks, that was inevitable. The team held me accountable for what happened, which I think is fair, then we made progress from there on understanding what the repercussions were for myself to avoid anything worse happening than then what did.&quot;Lando Norris sits 22 points behind Oscar Piastri heading into the United States Grand Prix.