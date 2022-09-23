"It's a shame for him not having any seat at the moment"- Ferrari boss feels this driver deserves a place in F1

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels their development driver Robert Shwartzman deserves a seat in F1.

Binotto believes Shwartzman is the complete opposite of drivers who are good in the junior formula category but struggle in F1. According to him, the 22-year-old is quicker in an F1 car than he is in F3 and F2.

Commenting on Shwartzman’s abilities at the 2022 Italian GP weekend in Monza, Binotto said:

"Robert is a fantastic driver. I think he's very fast, especially in an F1. Whenever he drove an F1, he has been very fast with the F1 itself.

"There are drivers that maybe are great in F3, F2, and then are not good enough in the F1. I think Robert is one of the opposites. He has been great certainly in F3, F2 but he's very, very strong in F1. And so it's a shame for him not having any seat at the moment."

Shwartzman is confirmed to have his first FP1 outing this season at the USGP in Austin.

Ferrari reveal Robert Schwartzman has played a crucial role in developing the 2022 car

Mattia Binotto acknowledged Robert Shwartzman’s contribution to Ferrari in the 2022 season and praised him for the work he had done in the simulator. The Italian revealed that the reserve driver had played a vital role in developing the current car.

Hailing Shwartzman’s contribution to the team this season, the Ferrari team principal said:

“This season he has worked a lot at the simulator. He has worked a lot helping our team in developing the current car. I think as a driver he has improved, he has developed his own skills, and today he’s a lot more mature, even to a year ago. And so I think he's a driver that would deserve a seat. We know it's very difficult right now in this situation, but hopefully in the future that may happen.”

Last year, Robert Schwartzman finished runner-up to teammate Oscar Piastri in Formula 2. While the Russo-Israeli driver competed under a Russian racing license during his rise through the junior ranks, he will make his F1 debut under an Israeli license.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far