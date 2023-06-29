James Vowles explains how former Red Bull driver is proving to be the perfect benchmark at Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles feels Alex Albon is the perfect benchmark for Logan Sargeant, who is a rookie and is currently in his first year in F1. The Thai driver is driving much better than the rookie, but according to Vowles, he is also helping the young American in various ways.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Vowles explained how Alex Albon is not the kind of driver who is completely obliterating Logan Sargeant and pushing him down. Rather, Albon is happy to help the Williams rookie in several areas so that he can gradually move up the pecking order.

Vowles said:

"I don't think he is a difficult benchmark; he is a perfect benchmark. He is not here to actually push down your teammate to elevate yourself; he is here to perform in the car, which everybody does every weekend, and he gives Logan a reference.

"But Alex is more than happy to help with advice and guidance, providing Logan a step up to find out some of the performance that could not be on the table on certain points."

Later on, James Vowles also acknowledged how Logan Sargeant understands and appreciates all the help he can get. Since he is a rookie, he is willing to adapt and be flexible so that he can fit in with the team and the sport.

The British team principal concluded:

"So I think he is the perfect teammate for Logan to work hard. And Logan uses it, he understands. First of all, Logan has this appreciation, which again, does not exist with every driver: Here is where I want to be, and I'm very prepared to adapt and change in order to get there."

Logan Sargeant determined to improve with Williams for the rest of the 2023 F1 season

Logan Sargeant and other F1 rookies struggled a bit during the first half of the 2023 F1 season since the calendar was filled with tracks they had never raced on. However, the young American understands that it is part of the learning process.

The 22-year-old is excited to continue to learn with Williams as the sport heads to a few European races. Speaking to the media, he said (via RacingNews365):

"I don't think it's held me back; I think it has all been very beneficial learning. No matter the situation, I try to get the most out of it and learn as much as I can from it for the future. For sure, excited to go into July and string together some European races."

The Williams rookie is dead last in the drivers' championship table with no points. The only rookie who has scored points is Oscar Piastri from McLaren, who has five points.

