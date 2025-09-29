James Vowles sends a message to Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver announces the passing of the his dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's bulldog, Roscoe, passed away in the hospital after initially being admitted for pneumonia a week earlier. Subsequently, the F1 sphere was left shaken with the incident, leading Hamilton's former colleague and Williams' current team principal, James Vowles, to send condolences Lewis' way.

Ad

Hamilton had adopted two bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco, in 2013. The pair accompanied the seven-time champion in the paddock before Coco passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

This left Roscoe as the sole companion of Hamilton in the paddock. But the 12-year-old bulldog was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia last week, and his heart had suddenly stopped a few days ago. Though the doctors were able to get back the heartbeat, Roscoe was put in an induced coma.

Ad

Trending

Ultimately, after four days on life support, Hamilton had to make the tough call of putting Roscoe to sleep. Announcing his demise, the Briton wrote:

"Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever.

Ad

James Vowles then replied to the post:

"My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both 💙"

James Vowles @JV_F1 My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both 💙

Ad

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe had conquered multiple adventures in the dozen years they had spent together, being each other's closest friends both on and off the F1 sphere.

Where was the funkiest place that Lewis Hamilton took to Roscoe?

Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the fan stage during the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe have multiple adventurous tales together. So, when asked about what the strangest place was that the 40-year-old had taken his companion to, he had a peculiar answer in his bag.

Ad

Hamilton told Vogue:

"I don’t know if it’s strange, but I went to the movies with him a couple of times. The first time I went was to watch Guardians of the Galaxy. It was just him and me. It was 3D, and he sat on the chair next to me, and I put 3D glasses on him, and he sat there watching it for five minutes, and I just couldn’t stop laughing. I couldn’t focus on the movie. He’s just sitting there, he’s watching. You could tell he is so confused. And then he passed out on the chair, and he was snoring the whole movie. And everyone in the theater was laughing because you could hear him snoring loud."

On the other hand, Roscoe became a part of Hamilton's life in 2013 when he joined Mercedes. He witnessed his dad amass six world titles in the following dozen years and was even by his side when Hamilton transitioned to Ferrari with the onset of the 2025 F1 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More