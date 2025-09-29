James Vowles sends a message to Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver announces the passing of the his dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's bulldog, Roscoe, passed away in the hospital after initially being admitted for pneumonia a week earlier. Subsequently, the F1 sphere was left shaken with the incident, leading Hamilton's former colleague and Williams' current team principal, James Vowles, to send condolences Lewis' way.
Hamilton had adopted two bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco, in 2013. The pair accompanied the seven-time champion in the paddock before Coco passed away due to a suspected heart attack.
This left Roscoe as the sole companion of Hamilton in the paddock. But the 12-year-old bulldog was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia last week, and his heart had suddenly stopped a few days ago. Though the doctors were able to get back the heartbeat, Roscoe was put in an induced coma.
Ultimately, after four days on life support, Hamilton had to make the tough call of putting Roscoe to sleep. Announcing his demise, the Briton wrote:
"Lost my best friend last night. Thank you all for the love you’ve shown him over the years. Roscoe forever."
James Vowles then replied to the post:
"My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both 💙"
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe had conquered multiple adventures in the dozen years they had spent together, being each other's closest friends both on and off the F1 sphere.
Where was the funkiest place that Lewis Hamilton took to Roscoe?
Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe have multiple adventurous tales together. So, when asked about what the strangest place was that the 40-year-old had taken his companion to, he had a peculiar answer in his bag.
Hamilton told Vogue:
"I don’t know if it’s strange, but I went to the movies with him a couple of times. The first time I went was to watch Guardians of the Galaxy. It was just him and me. It was 3D, and he sat on the chair next to me, and I put 3D glasses on him, and he sat there watching it for five minutes, and I just couldn’t stop laughing. I couldn’t focus on the movie. He’s just sitting there, he’s watching. You could tell he is so confused. And then he passed out on the chair, and he was snoring the whole movie. And everyone in the theater was laughing because you could hear him snoring loud."
On the other hand, Roscoe became a part of Hamilton's life in 2013 when he joined Mercedes. He witnessed his dad amass six world titles in the following dozen years and was even by his side when Hamilton transitioned to Ferrari with the onset of the 2025 F1 season.