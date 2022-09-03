"All the little girls want Lando to be single; He's been hacked"- Fans react to Lando Norris' rumored break-up with girlfriend Luisa Oliveira

Lando Norris recently pulled an abrupt move after posting about breaking up with his girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira on Instagram and then deleting the story soon after.

The couple announced their relationship on social media in 2021, gaining a lot of attention and love from their fans. The two had been together for a while before the recent development, which left everyone in confusion.

The many speculations from the fans are seemingly interesting. Many of them do not yet believe that it might have happened, and are still considering it to be a rumor. Here are some of the many mixed reactions to the entire incident:

“Nothing will happen, what’s more, they will celebrate. All the little girls want Lando to be single.”

“I reckon he’s been hacked, that message doesn’t make sense at all.”

“The reason could be that some screenshots of Lando are circulating around talking to another person on Tinder.”

“Lando Norris has said on his Instagram that he has left him with Luisinha and insists that his privacy be respected. I don’t know why to make this public, but considering how Lando’s most extreme fandom is... I’m scared of what can happen these days.”

Lando Norris' private Instagram texts leaked before his story

A few days before his breakup story was posted, a couple of Lando Norris' personal messages on Instagram were leaked where he was conversing with a rumored Dutch model about a supposed McDonald's date. The text saw him desperately calling the woman out to grab lunch at McDonald's, and in one of the texts he also admitted to "being single."

One of the texts read:

“Ordering McDonald’s come join.”

Later, his texts also asked her to delete the other messages.

Lando Norris' current relationship is questionable and confusing, with fans having various speculations about the same. As of now, there has been no official statement from the Briton about the same since he deleted the confusing story, and the entire breakup is still supposed to be a rumor.

