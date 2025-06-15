Lando Norris accepts blame for the nasty collision with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in Canada

Lando Norris admitted his mistake after a dramatic collision with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the Canadian Grand Prix. The incident unfolded in the closing stages of the race when Norris tried to overtake Piastri for a podium place but ended up clipping his rear tire instead.

The move put Norris into the wall, ending his race in a DNF, in what has been a forgettable weekend for the Papaya team. Speaking after the crash, Norris took full responsibility on the team radio, which could have taken away more points from McLaren in Montreal:

"It's all my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me. Unlucky. Sorry. Stupid from me."

The two McLaren drivers were battling for a podium spot when the incident occurred behind Kimi Antonelli at three. Lando Norris was closing in on Piastri for fourth place, trying to find a way past his teammate as they went wheel to wheel along the straight on Lap 66.

However, Norris went too close and clipped Piastri's rear tire with his front wing. The contact broke Norris' front wing and sent his car veering into the wall on the outside of Turn 13. His front left rear was also smashed against the barrier in the process. The collision forced a yellow flag and the Safety Car was called immediately.

The race eventually finished under Safety Car conditions, freezing the race positions and putting a halt to the final few laps. The incident was a frustrating conclusion to the weekend for McLaren, as Mercedes showed strong pace and clever strategy finishing with a double podium finish.

George Russell wins Canadian Grand Prix, Lando Norris drops back in standings

Lando Norris after a crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Source: Getty

The incident came after a challenging weekend for Lando Norris in the Canadian Grand Prix. His struggles started in Saturday's qualifying, where he failed to match the pace of the frontrunners and began from P7. Nonetheless, the Brit fought back brilliantly on Sunday, making up ground through careful tire management.

His recovery drive put him right on Piastri's rear wing in the closing stages until the collision cut it all short. Meanwhile, George Russell kept his cool under pressure from Max Verstappen, to take the checkered flag in Montreal with Kimi Antonelli finishing third. This was Russell's first win of the season which takes him to fourth in the Drivers' standings with 136 points.

McLaren finished outside the podium for the first time this year. However, Norris remains second with 176 points, while Piastri increased his lead at the top to 22 points, after a fourth-place finish. Max Verstappen secured his fifth podium of the season, which brings him closer to Norris with 155 points in third.

