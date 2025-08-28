Lando Norris addresses being termed 'lucky' in battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has pushed back on claims that he has been lucky to even be within 9 points of Oscar Piastri in the championship. The claim was made by F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer, who had claimed that the British driver was lucky to even be within 9 points of the Australian.

The commentator had pointed out how Oscar Piastri was unlucky in races like Australia, Imola, Britain, and others, and hence the gap could easily have been much bigger. Lando Norris was questioned about these claims during the pre-race press conference, where the Brit pushed back on these suggestions.

The McLaren driver felt that it was not just a case of him being lucky but also finding himself in the right position as well. The driver pointed out how he has been with the team for 7 years now, and there could very easily have been a case where he had left and joined some other squad. He said,

"I've certainly had a little bit of luck, I've also been unlucky, but it's life, I can't choose those things. I'm lucky that I've been with McLaren for the last seven years."

He added,

"I could not be with McLaren as well for the last five years. So, I've made also good decisions, I like to believe, and I'm backing myself that I made good decisions along the way and good decisions this year. I've improved as a driver this year."

Lando Norris points out how for the first time at McLaren he has found a tricky car

Pre-2025, the British driver had maintained a healthy advantage over his teammate Oscar Piastri. Even last season it was more or less a one-sided battle where Lando Norris had the edge over his teammate.

That has changed this season, and a part of it is down to the Brit not having a car he's been comfortable in. Lando Norris points out how he found himself in a less-than-ideal situation at the start of the year, but would then turn it around completely. He said,

"I've had a car which I found a lot trickier to drive, just as much as everyone complains when they have a car that doesn't suit them or doesn't drive as well as what they would like."

He added,

"I had that a little bit at the beginning and made some good steps forward to come back and have some good races. I would not have won in Budapest if I didn't improve on those myself and that was not luck, that's hard work, that's a lot of dedication with my engineers and my team, both at the track and away from it."

As the second half of the season begins, the two drivers are separated by just 9 points, and it's going to be a very interesting battle between the two.

