Lando Norris becomes emotional in honest admission about his legacy beyond F1

For Lando Norris, it's not just the pursuit of trophies or the roaring home crowd at Silverstone. In McLaren's new feature series Racing Conversations, the 25-year-old offered a window into a more introspective side.

Norris was reflecting on the idea of "Never Stop Racing" - a team philosophy that extends beyond the cockpit. When asked about what he wants his legacy to be, Norris said:

"I don't know if I want to be remembered for being a racing driver or not. My dream of becoming a world champion. That's a personal thing. That's not something I wish for people to remember me by, probably in 30 years. Because I think the world quickly moves on and probably doesn't mean a lot in 30 years' time. So yeah, probably just for being a good person more than anything." (6:00 onwards)

Lando Norris is well aware of the fleeting nature of sporting glory, and it's a rare and emotional admission from a driver still at the height of his powers.

After years of painful rebuilds, the Woking squad is finally back to winning consistently. Under the orange and papaya, Norris and Oscar Piastri have formed the season’s most potent duo, securing a remarkable stretch of performances, including three wins for Norris, including his first home Grand Prix victory at Silverstone.

Norris became only the fifth British driver to win on home soil with McLaren and the first since David Coulthard in 2000 to lead a Silverstone 1-2 for the team.

Lando Norris on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Source: Getty

Norris' F1 journey began in 2019 when he stepped up with McLaren, having impressed in the junior ranks with the team's Young Driver Programme. His 2020 campaign brought his first F1 podium in Austria. A year later, he stunned the grid with pole in Russia.

Fast forward to 2025, Norris has eight career wins to his name - three of them this season alone - and McLaren sits comfortably atop the Constructors’ Championship. However, his mindset remains grounded.

"Every individual has their own dreams and aspirations. And of course, mine is winning. It's standing on the top step. But I started racing just because I love to drive, not because I just want to win the race. Even though that's like 99% of it, is the winning and standing on the top step." (2:32 onwards)

That humility is perhaps what makes Lando Norris such a relatable modern-day F1 star.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to resume title fight at Spa

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Source: Getty

After consecutive 1-2s in Austria and Silverstone, McLaren arrives at Spa-Francorchamps with momentum in both championships. The team is 238 points clear in the constructors' standings. Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' table by eight points from his teammate Lando Norris, who is 61 points ahead of Max Verstappen in third.

This weekend, the Belgian Grand Prix hosts the third Sprint event of the year. With Spa's notorious weather and challenging layout, it's a circuit that demands precision.

"Spa's always a good one to go to, and the fans there bring a mega atmosphere. Winning at Silverstone was an incredible feeling, but my full attention is now on the double-header. I've been back at the MTC (McLaren Technology Centre) with the team, working hard and getting ready to go again. We're motivated and focused on keeping the momentum going," Norris said via McLaren.

The last time McLaren won at Spa was in 2012 with Jenson Button. But this year is different. The car is fast in every corner type, both drivers are confident, and the team is executing flawlessly.

For Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who've mastered the art of clean but hard racing, the circuit offers another shot at writing McLaren history.

