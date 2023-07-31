“Lando Norris was in disguise holding the board”: Red Bull celebrations take a twist as team breaks yet another trophy making F1 fans chuckle

Red Bull encountered yet another trophy mishap this weekend after the one given to the winning constructor at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP was broken after the celebratory team picture.

On July 23, Lando Norris accidentally broke Max Verstappen's porcelain winner's trophy in Hungary as he popped his champagne, bashing the bottled on the podium as a signature victory gesture.

Red Bull posted a video about the broken trophy as Max yelled:

"It's broken again, the trophy's broken again."

Meanwhile, F1 fans took to Twitter to react to Red Bull's second trophy-breaking. Here are some of the best reactions:

@F1 @redbullracing @LandoNorris was in disguise holding the board ahaha

@F1 @redbullracing This team appears to have a bunch of children working for it! No respect for the sport and it's treasures.

Wouldn’t You Like To Know @str8xtc @TomN81094262 @F1 @redbullracing If that’s what it takes to be this dominant, so BE IT!

@redbullracing "Not again (thank god Norris is not on the podium)"

RoughCut @RoughCutNFT @wtf1official @redbullracing Definitely, this is a whole new steak

Britt 🌶 @bmsbreaux @Ponden_ @redbullracing Far left trophy looks like the titanic going down.



@MSCCruisesUSA 🥲

@redbullracing Very first world problem. Funny!!

How did Red Bull's second trophy break?

As the Red Bull team members, including Max Verstappen and team boss Christian Horner, walked away to avoid the champagne shower, a staff member unintentionally knocked over the board celebrating Perez's second-place result. The constructor's trophy, which looks to have been hit by it, was knocked to the ground.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing's chief advisor, helped prevent damage to the other two trophies. The Austrian was spotted clinging to Perez and Verstappen's respective championship rings while the other was knocked to the ground.

With a dominant performance at Spa, Verstappen scored his eighth straight victory of the 2023 season, falling only one victory short of Sebastian Vettel's all-time record of nine victories straight in 2013.

He overtook Perez on lap 17 to take the lead and romped home to win his third consecutive Belgian Grand Prix by 22 seconds. He started from sixth after receiving a five-place grid penalty for using his fifth gearbox of the season.

In an interview with Motorsports.com, Christian Horner said:

"Results like today are the combination of teamwork and that's why you guys have seen Greg, our garage technician that looks after all the tyres in the garage, to go and get the constructors' trophy today."

Greg Reeson (garage technician at RBR), according to Horner, symbolized the efforts made by the entire team in 2023 to pull together the team's unblemished run of 12 victories.

After the Belgian GP, F1 has headed into a mid-season break. The next race after the break will take place in Max Verstappen's home ground, Netherlands, on August 30.