Lando Norris drops 1-word reaction on Lewis Hamilton's first post at Ferrari headquarters

Lewis Hamilton announced his official induction into Ferrari with an iconic social media post. He posed at Enzo Ferrari's residence in Maranello in a black suit. Meanwhile, McLaren driver Lando Norris dropped a one-word comment, 'Don,' to complement Hamilton's style.

The seven-time world champion got the motorsport world talking about him when he announced his historic transfer to Ferrari. Hamilton and Mercedes were synonymous with each other as their successful relationship lasted for 11 years.

However, something changed during last year's off-season as the British driver joined hands with the Italian team.

Meanwhile, fans' anticipation over the 40-year-old's debut week in Ferrari was high ever since rumors of his arrival date in Maranello hit the news.

On January 20, Hamilton went to Enzo Ferrari's legendary home to feature in a special photoshoot. He posted an iconic picture on social media all dressed up in a formal black suit.

The picture instantly went viral on social media, and McLaren driver Lando Norris dropped a one-word comment to appreciate Hamilton's style.

'Don,' Norris wrote below Hamilton's post.

Lewis Hamilton will stay in Maranello for a few more days. He will reportedly drive Ferrari's old model at the Fiorano track on January 22. Once his debut drive is done, the seven-time world champion will represent the Italian team at the car launch event set to be hosted by FIA in London to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary.

Ferrari is heading into a transition year with the 40-year-old at their helm. Charles Leclerc has been a constant since 2019, but his inconsistency has kept him from contesting for the championship. Moreover, Hamilton is hungry to win his eighth title, which he lost by a whisker in 2021.

Not only that, the Maranello-based outfit missed the Constructors' championship in 2024 by a small margin. Hence, the team would aim to cross the finish line with a fresh and strong driver lineup.

Ferrari unveils schedule for Lewis Hamilton's debut week

Lewis Hamilton tests for Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Ferrari released an official statement after Lewis Hamilton's formal induction. In an official message posted on their website, the team revealed that the Brit went to the Fiorano house in Italy with team principal Fred Vasseur and CEO Benedetto Vigna on day 1.

He also took a tour of Scuderia headquarters to witness daily operations of all departments and met team members. Moreover, Ferrari added that Hamilton will feature in technical briefings on January 21 and get to know the team better as the week progresses.

However, Ferrari didn't reveal details on Hamilton's TPC test which is reportedly scheduled on January 22 at the Fiorano track.

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz since Lewis Hamilton touched down in Maranello. The hype is only going to increase further as the Brit prepares for his first test with the team.

