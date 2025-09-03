Lando Norris’ F1 boss commends “strongest” season for McLaren’s IndyCar team

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's F1 boss, Zak Brown, has commended the McLaren IndyCar team on their achievements during the 2025 season. The American also oversees the team's IndyCar operation as the CEO of McLaren Racing.The McLaren IndyCar outfit made major strides in its journey to becoming one of the American open-wheel series' biggest teams during the 2025 season. Their lineup of Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel helped them secure 2 race wins, 3 pole positions and 12 podiums in the season.O'Ward also finished the season as the runner-up, which is his best finish in his IndyCar career. Lundgaard finished fifth on the table.Zak Brown took to X to commend the McLaren team on their best performance since returning to the series.&quot;Our strongest @indycar season yet in papaya, and we’re just getting started. The team made its presence known with 2 wins, 3 poles, 12 podiums, and we're fighting for more in 2026. 💪Brown also added a video featuring highlights for the Papaya team during the 2025 season.While most F1 fans only know the 53-year-old from his exploits in F1, where he heads the Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri-led team, Brown is also responsible for the IndyCar outfit as McLaren Racing's CEO. He even attended numerous races in IndyCar this year, including the Indianapolis 500.The California-born executive became the head of the McLaren Technology Group in 2016, before he was moved into the role of CEO of the Racing division in 2018. He now oversees executive, operational and strategic matters relating to all of the Papaya team's racing ventures, including F1, IndyCar and even Formula E.While Brown leads the overarching McLaren Racing project, Andrea Stella is the team principal of their F1 team. The 54-year-old joined the team in 2015 from Ferrari and was promoted to team principal in 2023 upon Andreas Seidl's departure.McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella reflects on Lando Norris' Dutch GP DNFLando Norris during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: GettyMcLaren F1's Andrea Stella commended Lando Norris' &quot;fighting spirit&quot; after his DNF at the Dutch GP. The Italian boss reiterated the driver's words, suggesting that the Briton's side of the garage is already looking forward towards the upcoming race at Monza.Norris was fighting for a potential win and had more or less secured at least a P2 finish at the Dutch GP when he had to retire the car due to a mechanical issue in the final stages of the race. Andrea Stella reflected on this DNF by saying that they will investigate the problem, but also commended the driver's spirit.&quot;I haven't talked to him [Lando Norris] yet but I know that he has already said very clearly that we look forward, we look at the next race, we will try and recover the points and that's the spirit and the attitude which we expect in Lando.&quot; [via Formula1.com]&quot;So I think we look forward to a fighting spirit from Lando's side and just joy for Oscar but it's still not even two-thirds of this championship. A long way to go,&quot; he added.Stella also reiterated that the championship battle is not over for Lando Norris, as there are still enough races left in the season for him to overcome his deficit to Oscar Piastri. The 25-year-old is now 34 points behind his Aussie teammate with 9 rounds left in the 2025 season.