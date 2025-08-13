Lando Norris’ fan’s mother pens an emotional note thanking the McLaren star for his hospitality

Lynsey Storey, one of Lando Norris' fans' mother, took to social media to praise the McLaren driver for his hospitality. Storey, from her Instagram account, shared how Norris was kind to her daughter, Alayah, and treated her with utmost love and respect.During the 2025 British GP race weekend at the Silverstone Circuit, McLaren organized a meet and greet for Norris. During the meet and greet, the little fan, who suffers from cerebral palsy, got to meet her favorite driver and spend some time with him.A few weeks later, Storey posted about the experience on the Meta-owned platform, where she summed up her experience. Here's what she wrote on Norris:&quot;Where do we even begin to describe this day. The most incredible day was organised by @mclaren for Alayah to meet Lando after the heartbreak of Silverstone. From them arranging for us the stay in the Hilton the night before to us leaving the MTC, we were treated like true VIPs.&quot;&quot;@lando thank you so much for looking past her disability and treating her like any other child you have met. You gave her all of your attention and your kindness really showed. You really are her idol and I couldn't think of a better person for her to look up too. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, she will forever be your biggest fan!&quot; she added.Here's the post by Lynsey Storey on Lando Norris on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcLaren and Lando Norris often pair up to organise such fan meetings throughout the year. Lynsey Storey and her daughter's latest update is one big testament to that.Lando Norris expects a long second half of 2025 in the title battle against Oscar PiastriLando Norris, driving the F1 race car No 4, followed by his teammate Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the F1 race car No 81 - Source: GettyLando Norris shared his thoughts on the title battle against Oscar Piastri and stated that he expects a long second half of the season. Norris is in a season-long title battle against his teammate, and there is very little to separate the two. Speaking about this, here's what the McLaren driver said (via BBC Sport):&quot;It's already tough, and it's going to continue to be tough. It's pretty small margins between us. I'm sure there's some things I can do better on and improve on, and I'm sure he'll probably say a similar thing. It's going be a long second half of the season, I'm sure, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to a nice break...&quot;Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 284 points after 14 races and three sprints. He is leading Lando Norris by nine points. McLaren is leading with 559 points in the Constructors' Championship category.