Lando Norris’ girlfriend Margarida Corceiro poses in red bikini as she basks the sun in Portugal

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Sep 10, 2025 23:55 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lando Norris with his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Source: Getty

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, recently shared her latest summer look on social media in a red bikini. The Portuguese model and actress posted from her latest photoshoot.

Corceiro and Norris have reportedly been linked with each other since 2023, with the two often appearing together at F1 weekends. While neither has gone into details, their paddock appearances and vacations have kept the rumors alive.

In her latest post, Corceiro posed in a red bikini and a yellow towel. She captioned the carousel of images, crediting her Portuguese photographer, Zaphrier Dan:

"season finale @zdan"

The shoot follows a series of brand collaborations Margarida Corceiro has featured in throughout the summer.

Corceiro's presence has also extended to the F1 circuit. At the recent Italian Grand Prix in Monza, she was spotted alongside Norris, turning heads in a sleek black dress. While she made a style statement off-track, Norris endured a tough end to his race weekend on-track.

Lando Norris reflects on 'unlucky today' after the Italian GP with Margarida in attendance

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri on the podium at Monza. Source: Getty
Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri on the podium at Monza. Source: Getty

Margarida Corceiro attended the Italian Grand Prix as Lando Norris began the race from second on the grid behind Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver took pole with the fastest lap in Monza history.

The weekend looked promising initially, with Norris topping the practice sheets, but McLaren fell short of converting it into a win as he finished P2. After the race, Norris summed up his race with a short Instagram post, the caption read,

"Unlucky today, but that’s life. will take it on the chin and move on."
The race itself wasn’t without drama. A slow tire change during Norris’ pit stop dropped him behind teammate Oscar Piastri. McLaren then chose to swap positions back, moving Norris ahead into P2.

While the strategy returned him to the podium’s second step, it raised questions in the paddock about McLaren’s handling of its drivers, especially with both still in contention for the championship. Max Verstappen’s Monza victory reduced the gap, leaving Norris 31 points behind teammate Piastri in the standings with eight races left.

McLaren had previously promised to let its drivers race freely, but two consecutive team orders, first in Hungary and now in Italy, suggest otherwise. With the title fight tightening, Lando Norris’ words of acceptance will be tested again in the coming rounds.

