Lando Norris highlights McLaren’s weakness compared to Red Bull in the 2025 season

Lando Norris was forced to concede that despite McLaren's dominant 2025 form, Red Bull's ability to manage tire degradation and exploit corners exposed a lingering gap. For the first time in weeks, McLaren looked vulnerable at Imola as Max Verstappen capitalized in a race the Papayas entered as favorites.

The 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix laid bare the MCL39's limitations that have otherwise set the benchmark this season. Verstappen's pole-to-flag win was a technical statement. While McLaren maintained podium consistency through Norris and Oscar Piastri, the Dutchman's control and the way he found grip where others didn't raised new questions.

"Tough race, long race... I think the only downside is we didn't have the pace to the Red Bull. They were very quick, Max was very quick today, and not only did we struggle on pace but I think we also struggled with the degradation of things too," Norris said after the race (via F1).

The Red Bull driver's victory halted McLaren's streak and forced Lando Norris to acknowledge the gap in race pace, especially over long stints.

McLaren's race strategy had been relatively clean. Piastri pitted early for Hards while Norris stayed out longer. He took the lead when Oscar boxed during the VSC, but a full Safety Car later shook things up, bringing both McLarens together on similar strategies. Norris overtook Piastri with five laps to go, locking out the podium behind Verstappen.

Reflecting on the team's limitations, Lando Norris pinpointed the specifics of McLaren’s trouble spots and added:

"On average Max was quicker and it just turned out that this track, with the degradation of this track, therefore suited them. We had a bit more rear degradation rather than overheating and things like that, it was more just rear deg and that seems to be where the Red Bull is still very, very strong in these slow speed corners."

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari has a blend of technical slow-speed corners and high-speed curves, demanding agility and tire conservation. Corners like Turn 17 (Rivazza), where speeds drop from 181 mph to 75 mph, test rear traction and stability, which were highlighted as key weaknesses in the MCL39 on Sunday. Likewise, Variante Alta's abrupt elevation changes required mechanical grip, a trait Red Bull maximized.

Despite the result, Piastri remains atop the drivers' standings with four wins, 13 points ahead of Lando Norris. Whereas Verstappen has reduced the gap with McLaren's #4 to nine points in a rapidly evolving title fight.

Andrea Stella echoes Lando Norris' take as McLaren falls short of Red Bull

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri celebrate on the Emilia-Romagna podium. Source: Getty

Despite the frustration, McLaren's overall execution at Imola was tidy. Oscar Piastri's early stop put him in a prime position before the VSC reshuffled the order. Lando Norris gained places with a daring move on George Russell, only to find himself boxed in by safety car timing, but recovered to manage a second-place finish. The intra-team swap in the closing laps shows Norris had more grip late on.

Team Principal Andrea Stella highlighted Max Verstappen's move on Piastri at the start, as he said after the race:

"Well done to Max, well done to Red Bull, for being able to pull off this kind of performance, which meant that the race was very much decided by the episode, or just a swap of position between Oscar and Max in corner one. After that we tried to chase him but effectively we didn't have enough race pace today to be able to beat Max taking the lead after lap one."

Earlier this season, rumors swirled around their brake cooling systems, with reports of McLaren using water-cooled wheel assemblies to regulate tire temperatures. Despite the loss, McLaren's 2025 MCL39 remains one of the most superior packages on the grid. But its dominance has raised eyebrows.

Two separate FIA TDs had been communicated in the days leading up to the Grand Prix, bringing back intrigue at Imola. One clarified the use of specific skid block materials, pushing the limit on ride height legality. Another was prompted by Red Bull's inquiries about the tires' water-based cooling mechanisms, which the FIA deemed illegal if actively influencing temperature.

Oscar Piastri (81) leads Lando Norris (4) during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna. Source: Getty

However, the FIA cleared the Woking-based outfit of any wrongdoing post-Miami, conducting detailed physical inspections. The team has also denied any such implication and insists they made no adjustments. As F1 now heads to Monaco, a street circuit defined by slow-speed corners and minimal overtaking, the pendulum could swing back to McLaren.

