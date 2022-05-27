"I can wake up in my own bed!" - Lando Norris on why he is looking forward to the 2022 F1 Monaco GP weekend

Lando Norris is looking forward to racing at Monaco this weekend and says he is hoping to emulate his podium finish at the venue from last season.

The McLaren driver, who currently lives in Monte Carlo, was also pleased with the prospect of being able to stay at home over the weekend. Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:

“I always look forward to the Monaco weekend.”

He added:

“It will be nice to be racing so close to home, particularly as I can wake up in my own bed! Last year it was a fantastic race for me and whilst we’re not back at that level just yet, I’m hoping we can pick up some good points here.”

McLaren was incredibly strong at Monaco in 2021 and even seemed to be in contention for pole with Lando Norris before lining up on the second row of the grid. But the team has taken a step backwards since then, with the MCL36 struggling more in slow-speed corners.

Meanwhile, given that it is almost impossible to overtake at Monaco, especially with the new cars, Norris felt the emphasis would be more on qualifying than the race. He added:

“Qualifying on Saturday is going to be key but it will be interesting to see how the race plays out on Sunday with these new cars.”

The Briton currently stands in seventh place in the 2022 Driver Standings, with 39 points to his name.

Lando Norris gives update on his recovery after health issues at 2022 Spanish GP

Lando Norris managed to score points at the Spanish GP despite feeling under the weather. The 22-year-old said that he used the days after leaving Barcelona to “rest up and refocus” before heading to Monaco. He stated:

“Spain was incredibly tough, but I was very pleased to get some points for the team.”

He added:

“Let’s keep moving forward and ensure we're ready for the busy weekend ahead!”

After the Spanish GP, Norris was immediately taken to the medical center for a full check-up and was diagnosed with tonsilitis. He later described the race as one of the hardest he has ever done in F1.

Catch him at the Monaco GP on May 29, 2022.

