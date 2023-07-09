Lando Norris makes damning revelation about McLaren after his impressive qualifying for 2023 F1 British GP

Lando Norris has said that while the upgrades and the apparent improvement of McLaren is a positive, the fundamental issues with the car still remain. The last two races have seen a remarkable improvement from the team, as Norris has been able to put together some impressive results.

The McLaren driver did secure a P4 finish in the last race in Austria, and this weekend at the British GP, he starts the race on the front row.

When questioned during the post-qualifying press conference on how the car feels different from earlier, Lando Norris did admit that the work done by the team has been a positive and made the car quicker. He did, however, reveal that Silverstone as a track favored the car a lot more and hence contributed to the result.

Answering a question from Jake Boxall-Legge from Autosport, Lando Norris said:

"I think it's definitely clear that we made some improvements. I think that's very, very evident. But I don't want to look forward to the bad races, there's going to be a couple, because there's definitely tracks that we know we're going to struggle more at."

He added:

"I think these have been tracks where our strengths have really come through. High speed, we've made the car probably a little bit more efficient at times. But high speed is one of our strengths and we have quite a bit of that here."

There will be some tracks where McLaren struggles: Lando Norris

Talking about the future prospects of the team, Lando Norris admitted that McLaren might struggle in a few upcoming tracks because the inherent weakness of the car has not been addressed yet. He said:

"We've also improved the car, so the overall balance or not the actual balance, but the overall speed and performance has just taken a decent step forward. But yeah, I guess if I was going to be negative, there are definitely going to be some tracks that we are going to struggle more at."

He added:

"Our weaknesses are still the same and quite weak. So I think we really need to try and tackle them if we want to be able to be here more consistently. But the last few tracks have been relatively high speeds, fast flowing tracks, which are good for us."

Lando Norris will be starting the race from the front row and following on from a very impressive race in Austria, where he secured a P4 finish.

