  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lando Norris
  • Lando Norris' one-word response to a fan calling him 'tic tac' in comparison with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lando Norris' one-word response to a fan calling him 'tic tac' in comparison with Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 18, 2025 08:26 GMT
Lando Norris
Lando Norris and Giannis Antetokounmpo...Credits-Getty

McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a short response to a fan calling him a tic tac in comparison to NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 25-year-old has become one of the most popular F1 drivers on the current grid and is loved by his legions of fans for his open and cheerful personality on and off the track.

Ad

The British driver has grown strength to strength ever since he made his debut in 2019 and has been contesting for the driver's title in the past two seasons. Apart from being one of the fan favorites, Norris has also become one of the most marketable drivers in F1 currently and is the face of many known brands across the world.

On his social media platform, Instagram, Lando Norris teamed up with Milwaukee Bucks power forward and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to promote the Google Pixel phone. The basketballer wrote in the caption and promoted the upcoming event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Make sure to tune into #MadeByGoogle on August 20th to see what we’ve been cooking up. 👀 You won’t want to miss it!"
Ad

In the comments section of the post, one fan made fun of the height difference between the duo, with Antetokounmpo, who is 211cm tall, towering over Norris, who is 176cm tall, saying:

"Bro really looks like a tic tac in comparison

But Norris was none too impressed with the comment and gave a one-word reaction, replying:

"Stop,"
snapshot of Lando Norris&#039;s reply credits Instagram...credits-Instagram
snapshot of Lando Norris's reply credits Instagram...credits-Instagram

The McLaren driver is currently enjoying his summer break for the past fortnight after he kept off the first half of the season by winning the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix and keeping his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri behind him for the win.

Ad

Lando Norris reflects on his mindset for the 2025 title fight

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that he was more prepared for the tattle fight this year compared to his charge last season against Max Verstappen.

Speaking with Racer, the Glastonbury-born native said:

“From a racing side, I've learned a lot of things. Just generally more experience. What comes with experience is just dealing with more situations, going through more things, understanding your team better, and them understanding you better. So naturally, you're just more prepared for any situation.
Ad
“You're more prepared, but the second part is actually being a better driver on top of that. I think I'm going to say it in every interview I do, probably from now on – maybe not ever – but I feel now more like the most complete driver I've ever been. I feel like I'm ready to tackle more challenges, and all of these things."

Lando Norris sits nine points behind the Aussie driver with 10 races and three sprints remaining in the 2025 season.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications