McLaren driver Lando Norris gave a short response to a fan calling him a tic tac in comparison to NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 25-year-old has become one of the most popular F1 drivers on the current grid and is loved by his legions of fans for his open and cheerful personality on and off the track.The British driver has grown strength to strength ever since he made his debut in 2019 and has been contesting for the driver's title in the past two seasons. Apart from being one of the fan favorites, Norris has also become one of the most marketable drivers in F1 currently and is the face of many known brands across the world.On his social media platform, Instagram, Lando Norris teamed up with Milwaukee Bucks power forward and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to promote the Google Pixel phone. The basketballer wrote in the caption and promoted the upcoming event:&quot;Make sure to tune into #MadeByGoogle on August 20th to see what we've been cooking up. 👀 You won't want to miss it!&quot; In the comments section of the post, one fan made fun of the height difference between the duo, with Antetokounmpo, who is 211cm tall, towering over Norris, who is 176cm tall, saying:&quot;Bro really looks like a tic tac in comparisonBut Norris was none too impressed with the comment and gave a one-word reaction, replying:&quot;Stop,&quot;snapshot of Lando Norris's reply credits Instagram...credits-InstagramThe McLaren driver is currently enjoying his summer break for the past fortnight after he kept off the first half of the season by winning the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix and keeping his teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri behind him for the win.Lando Norris reflects on his mindset for the 2025 title fightMcLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he believed that he was more prepared for the tattle fight this year compared to his charge last season against Max Verstappen.Speaking with Racer, the Glastonbury-born native said:"From a racing side, I've learned a lot of things. Just generally more experience. What comes with experience is just dealing with more situations, going through more things, understanding your team better, and them understanding you better. So naturally, you're just more prepared for any situation."You're more prepared, but the second part is actually being a better driver on top of that. I think I'm going to say it in every interview I do, probably from now on – maybe not ever – but I feel now more like the most complete driver I've ever been. I feel like I'm ready to tackle more challenges, and all of these things.&quot;Lando Norris sits nine points behind the Aussie driver with 10 races and three sprints remaining in the 2025 season.