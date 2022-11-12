Lando Norris 'really happy' with 2022 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying performance despite not 'feeling 100%'

Lando Norris is delighted to finish P4 after an intense qualifying session at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Right before the race weekend, the Brit was diagnosed with food poisoning. Consequently, he was extremely satisfied with his position on the grid ahead of the Sprint race.

After the qualifying session, Norris expressed how he is still not feeling well but was happy with the result. He said:

"I'm really happy with today as I don't feel good. I feel like I didn't do things as well as I should have done, as I wasn't feeling 100%, but it turned out really well considering, so a surprisingly good day."

Lando Norris @LandoNorris You can't get rid of me that easy You can't get rid of me that easy https://t.co/fT8H4Y0PHh

Lando Norris also mentioned how tricky it was to drive the car and plan the strategy. The weather during the qualifying session was quite unpredictable, with the track being both dry and wet in different parts. The Brit also explained how some of the strategies panned out for him and the team that got him the position in qualifying.

He further said:

"When conditions were a bit more tricky, I was the quickest in them. [We had to decide] do we go out first on a track which might start to dry a little bit to check conditions, or wait a little bit and they may get a bit better? We chose the second option, which wasn't a great one at the end of the day, but I still managed to go P4 with the wettest track out of everyone, so you win some, lose some."

He finished in P4 for the first time since the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, which is his best qualifying position this season. After George Russell spun in the gravel during Q3 and red-flagged the session, no one was able to improve their lap times. This helped Norris keep the fourth position.

Lando Norris denounces Sprint races in F1

The Sprint race is back with the F1 2022 Brazilian GP weekend. This sparked a debate about the new F1 weekend format yet again. During interviews on Thursday, Lando Norris was one of the drivers who showed dislike towards the extra race.

The British driver said:

"If you want to put on a better show, which is what the whole point of it is, then I understand it. But I like Formula 1 how it is, just because I've grown up watching that and being part of it. Sometimes I don't like change, but I also don't mind it."

Other drivers like Max Verstappen have also expressed their dislike towards the new F1 weekend schedule with a sprint race. Lando Norris backed the Dutchman's views in his interviews. He prefers the regular format since that is what he has been watching ever since childhood.

