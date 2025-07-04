Lando Norris responds to 'an increasing number of his fans and far fewer Lewis Hamilton fans' at the F1 British GP over the years

McLaren driver Lando Norris had a sweet response to his growing fanbase at the iconic Silverstone, outpacing Lewis Hamilton's fans in the past couple of years during the 2025 British Grand Prix. The young Brit has become one of the most popular drivers on the grid and shares a special connection with his fans owing to his streaming days during the pandemic.

Norris, who is embroiled in a title battle with his teammate Oscar Piastri in the 2025 season, is expecting a jam-packed crowd, especially in his grandstand at the Stowe corner.

Despite being Lewis Hamilton's junior, Norris seemed to have overtaken the seven-time F1 world champion in terms of popularity in Silverstone. In an exclusive interview with F1.com ahead of the British GP, the 25-year-old was asked by Lawrence Barretto:

"How special is it when you go there? Because it feels like there's an increasing number of Lando fans and a few far fewer Lewis fans each year."

The young Brit commented on eclipsing Hamilton in terms of popularity and reflected:

"Yes. Well, I'm like 20 years younger than Lewis. So, it's cool. Like for me, even the fact that I'm racing against Lewis and I still find it surreal. At times feels more normal because you're just competing against him every year and race after race, but it's so cool that I'm racing against one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1.

"That's like for me, that's special. It's a guy I looked up to when I was a kid. Yeah. You know, I'm sure his prime was really when I was watching Formula 1, I mean, that was his first few years, but it was Lewis, Fernando, McLaren, it was the good years that I think a lot of people remember watching. "

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton have stood on the podium in Silverstone in the past two editions, with the former still waiting for his maiden triumph.

Lando Norris chimes in on surpassing Lewis Hamilton as the British No. 1

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he did not believe that he had surpassed Lewis Hamilton as the British No. 1, but admitted that he might be the favorite amongst Brits to win the 2025 edition of the race.

As per Sky Sports, the seven-time F1 race winner reflected and said:

"I have the best chance of winning the race, I would say, and of course, the one who's most likely fighting for the championship this season. Am I the British number one? I don't know. Maybe I'm the favorite of the weekend from a British point of view, but I don't know."

Lando Norris sits 15 points behind Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' standings and has three victories to his name after securing the Austrian GP last weekend to close the gap to his Aussie teammate.

