"Latifi was unironically better" - Logan Sargeant crashing out of the 2023 F1 Japanese GP qualifying draws flak from fans

Logan Sargeant crashed during a qualifying session at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP on Saturday (September 23). The young American rookie went off at the last turn of the Suzuka Circuit and bashed his car into the barriers in Q1, bringing out the red flag.

Though he was okay after the crash, his car was completely ruined. Williams will now have to make quick repairs within 24 hours if they want Sargeant to participate in the main race.

Logan Sargeant has been gradually feeling the pressure to perform better from fans and F1 pundits alike. Despite being a rookie, he has been nowhere near Alex Albon and has crashed quite a lot in the 2023 F1 season.

Soon after he crashed in the qualifying session, various social media platforms were flooded with discussions about him. Many humorously stated that Sargeant was somewhat a second version of Nicholas Latifi, a former Williams driver who had a poor stint in Formula 1 as well.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Latifi was unironically better"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from criticizing Logan Sargeant, many fans immediately stated that Williams should replace the American rookie with interim AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson or Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich. Both Lawson and Drugovich have been rumored to be prime candidates to replace Sargeant.

After this crash and Liam Lawson ending up in P11, many feel that the British team should take Lawson as their full-time driver, mainly because he is not getting any F1 seats in the Red Bull umbrella.

Expand Tweet

"Drugovich or Lawson in Williams 2024?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Williams are reportedly negotiating with Aston Martin reserve driver to replace Logan Sargeant

Before Logan Sargeant's crash during the Japanese GP qualifying, there were reports from Blick that Williams was in contact with Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich and negotiating a deal with him for 2024. Even though Williams team principal James Vowles clearly stated that the team wants to help Sargeant become a better driver and not punish him, there are chances that the rookie might leave F1 at the end of this season.

As the season gradually comes to a close, the driver market is heating up, with new young drivers hungrily waiting for an F1 seat in any team.

Drugovich has already proven himself in other single-seater racing series up until now. He has won in Formula 2000, Euroformula, Spanish Formula 3, and Formula 2. Only time will tell what decision Williams will take, especially after the 2023 F1 Japanese GP.