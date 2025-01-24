"Lewis Clarkilton": $70M Jeremy Clarkson pays hilarious homage to Lewis Hamilton's viral image outside Enzo Ferrari's home

Lewis Hamilton broke the internet with his first picture outside Enzo Ferrari's legendary home in Maranello. Motorsports journalist Jeremy Clarkson mimicked Hamilton's pose in a hilarious social media post.

When Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, his millions of fans were counting down the days to see his debut. The count stopped on January 20, 2025, when the driver shared an iconic picture outside Enzo Ferrari’s legendary home in Maranello.

He shared the picture on social media and sent fans into a frenzy as the post garnered millions of likes and shares within hours. Meanwhile, journalist and presenter Jeremy Clarkson, whose net worth is $70 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), added a hilarious twist to the iconic picture.

Clarkson shared a picture of him dressed in a suit and enacted a pose similar to Hamilton's viral photo. In the caption, he wrote:

"Lewis Clarkilton."

Clarkson's quirky post amazed the fans as they dropped hilarious reactions in the comments section.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, dropped multiple pictures from his first trip to Maranello. He shared media from inside the factory and also unveiled his helmet for the 2025 season. Moreover, the 40-year-old kept the fans updated on his test run through various images and videos.

The Tifosi crowd reached the Fiorano track to witness his debut test run. The fans turned up in numbers with flags and banners as they cheered for Hamilton. Despite the cold weather, the fans stood outside the circuit throughout the practice session, and Lewis acknowledged them after his run.

Ferrari will be stepping into the 2025 season with huge expectations after getting Hamilton on board. Charles Leclerc has been with the team since 2019 and is an equally talented driver.

While the Italian team missed the constructors' title in 2024 by a whisker, it could certainly aim to clinch the trophy this year.

Red Bull advisor ranks Max Verstappen higher than Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Ahead of Lewis Hamilton's debut race with Ferrari, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has made a strong statement. He suggested that Max Verstappen is capable of beating Hamilton in a mediocre Red Bull car.

Speaking to SportBILD, Marko said (via Planet F1):

"Lewis Hamilton still has the speed, but can he keep that up for a whole season? I have my doubts about that. Even if he has a good Ferrari and we build a mediocre Red Bull for Max [Verstappen], I would put my money on Max.”

Hamilton struggled to remain competitive with Mercedes in the last three seasons due to an unreliable car. However, with Ferrari, he will hope to return to the top of the grid.

