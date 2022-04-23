"Serena and I are very close" - Lewis Hamilton describes how the former world #1 female tennis player joined his bid for Chelsea FC

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how tennis superstar Serena Williams got involved in his bid to take over the Chelsea Football Club.

The seven-time F1 world champion is reportedly very close with Williams and said that he had multiple conversations with her before she was convinced to get involved. Speaking ahead of the Imola GP, he said:

“Serena [Williams] and I are very close. So we’re constantly in touch. You know, she’s a phenomenal athlete and woman. We did speak about it. We spoke multiple times, she asked me what my thoughts were on it. And I told her that I’ll be I’m going to be a part of it. And she was excited to join.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hamilton was involved with a consortium that was actively seeking to buy Chelsea FC. The club’s current oligarch owner Roman Abramovich was forced to put it up for sale following extensive sanctions in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Mercedes driver said he first came to know about the club being up for sale just like everyone else but felt that it was too valuable of an opportunity to pass over. He added, saying:

“I’m a sporting fan. It [Football] is the biggest sport in the world. And Chelsea is the one of the biggest clubs in the world, and most successful. And when I heard about this opportunity, I was like, ‘Wow, this is this is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of something so great’.”

The consortium that Hamilton and Williams are involved with is reportedly headed by former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and is thought to be one of the two remaining bidders. According to reports, both athletes have pledged more than £10 million each.

Lewis Hamilton not concerned about the financial aspects of taking over Chelsea, despite the club’s history of losing money

Lewis Hamilton says he isn’t concerned about the financial aspects of taking over Chelsea FC, despite the club’s long history of losing money. While he admitted that it was ultimately another business venture for him, he felt that it was more than just an investment. Speaking ahead of the Imola GP, he said:

“Firstly, the investment to be a part of something as big as this is the excitement. That’s first and foremost what comes to mind. And then yes, of course, it is a business venture. But through the discussions we’ve had, how the team plan to manage this team moving forward and improve that, and slowly decrease those losses and turn it into a profit-making organisation, that’s going to take a lot of work. I already think Chelsea already has a winning mindset. But I think we can do better with how we move it forward.”

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton has been involved in a plethora of business ventures across various fields such as fashion, music, motorsports, and more. These ventures have brought varying levels of success to the Briton.

