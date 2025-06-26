Lewis Hamilton drops 3-word response to George Russell's beautiful note to him

Lewis Hamilton had a three-word response to George Russell's appreciation, where his former Mercedes teammate lauded him for his contribution to the F1 movie and the sport. Taking to his official Instagram account, Hamilton dropped his acknowledgement towards Russell.
The recently released film captivated the Formula 1 world. Motorheads from all over the world went into a frenzy as the movie was released. Even though Hamilton was not a lead character in the movie, he made ample contributions to bring it to life and capture the essence of the sport as best as possible.
From sharing important inputs to sharing his expertise in the production, the seven-time world champion carried out his duty as the co-producer of the movie. Acknowledging it, Russell wrote on Instagram:
"Lewis, thanks for all the efforts you've done for the sport and this movie man, super cool!!"
Addressing Russell's beautiful appreciation, Hamilton wrote:
"Thank you George🙏🏻"
Here's Lewis Hamilton's response to George Russell's appreciative message on his Instagram story:
F1, or F1 the Movie, is a 2025 sports film directed by renowned director Joseph Kosinski. The movie was created based on the F1 world championship, with the help of the FIA, the governing body of motorsport around the world.
Hamilton and George Russell drove together at Mercedes for three seasons, from 2022 to 2024. However, their union ended after Hamilton switched to Ferrari this season, while Russell remained at the Silver Arrows to race with Kimi Antonelli.
Brad Pitt reveals Lewis Hamilton's contribution to the F1 movie
Following the worldwide premiere of the F1 movie, Brad Pitt unraveled how Lewis Hamilton has been an instrumental figure in its making. Besides being the co-producer, Hamilton shared an immense amount of input with Pitt and others, helping craft the film.
“Everyone has had a hand honing this thing, then Lewis coming in for the ultimate ‘smell test’,” Pitt said, speaking about Hamilton. “I think we’ve got something. It’s really fun, it’s exciting, it’s adventurous, and you feel it. I do. I hope others do too."
“Lewis’ knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He’s been keeping us straight, going, ‘No, that doesn’t fly,’ right down to the sound. He can actually pick it out and go, ‘No, that’s Turn 12, not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight’ – he’s that specific," the Hollywood actor further added (via F1.com).
Brad Pitt, who is also the co-producer of the movie, is the lead star, along with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem, and many more. Renowned music producer Hans Zimmer did the music, and Apple Studios co-produced the movie.