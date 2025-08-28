Lewis Hamilton gives his seal of approval on Cadillac driver signings, admits he “misses” working with ex-Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed the news that Cadillac will join Formula 1 in 2026 with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their driver line-up, praising both veterans and admitting he still misses working with his former Mercedes teammate.The announcement earlier this week confirmed months of speculation over the American squad’s debut season. Cadillac, backed by General Motors, will become the sport's 11th team and has opted for experience, bringing in two proven race winners with a combined 527 starts and 16 Grand Prix victories.The paddock reaction has largely been positive, with drivers pointing to the pair's knowledge as an asset for the new team. Speaking during media duties ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton said of Bottas:&quot;I don't need to say anything about his talent because he's shown that throughout his career. But (they're) getting probably the most honest [and] probably the funniest Finn, I would imagine. And just the most genuine person to work with. I miss working with him.&quot;Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas spent five seasons at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021, which saw the Silver Arrows win five consecutive Constructors' and four Drivers' titles. And, Bottas played a vital supporting role, winning 10 races, providing the consistency that allowed Mercedes to maintain their dominance.Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton perform donuts after the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Source: GettyHamilton has often said Bottas was the best teammate he's had in F1. Their success together established Mercedes as one of the sport's greatest dynasties. Even though he never mounted a sustained title challenge himself, his reliability and wealth of experience are what Cadillac are now banking on.Hamilton, smiling, then noted the timing of the announcement:&quot;And it's his birthday today, I think. Is it right? it's his birthday today. I think they've chosen the right guys. Obviously with Sergio as well, he's got great experience. That knowledge they both bring from two great teams, I think, will help them progress faster.&quot;The pairing of Perez and Bottas has been widely welcomed across the grid, with their combined 527 race starts and 16 career wins bringing instant credibility to Cadillac’s maiden F1 campaign. Former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also spoke warmly of Bottas’ comeback, expressing happiness at seeing the Finn return to the grid but admitting it was bittersweet that his time as a Mercedes reserve would come to an end.&quot;It's obviously not truly how I feel&quot;: Lewis Hamilton resets after Hungary outburstScuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Dutch Grand Prix previews. Source: GettyFor Lewis Hamilton himself, the story this season has been far more challenging. His move to Ferrari was billed as a blockbuster, but 14 races in, the Briton has struggled to make an impact. He has yet to score a podium in red, while teammate Charles Leclerc has consistently outperformed him - holding an 11–2 race head-to-head advantage and finishing runner-up at Monaco.Frustration boiled over at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Hamilton called himself &quot;useless&quot; and went as far as suggesting the team should change drivers. It was a rare public outburst, one that reflected his struggles adapting to life in red.Reflecting after the summer break, Hamilton admitted those words did not represent his true feelings (via F1.com):&quot;Firstly, in the heat of the moment, that can happen to anyone. It's obviously not truly how I feel. I've just been with family, with my niece and nephew, with Roscoe, and it's been great. I've enjoyed being away and to unplug, then just bring myself back to my core. That’s how I’ve always done it.&quot;Hamilton added that he meditated during the summer break and aims to enjoy the job more in the last 10 races of the season. That run begins at Zandvoort before Ferrari's home race at Monza.The Dutch GP will not be straightforward for Lewis Hamilton. He has never won at Zandvoort, where overtaking is notoriously difficult. Moreover, Pirelli has gone a step softer than last year, which could lead to varying strategies.