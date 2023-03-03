Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen? Alex Albon chooses whom he would rather be like

Alex Albon has picked Lewis Hamilton over Max Verstappen when it comes to one crucial aspect of driving.

Albon recently took part in a fun Q&A session with British YouTuber and musician Yung Filly, where he answered a series of wide-ranging questions.

While driving Filly (real name Andres Felipe Barrientos) around the Silverstone circuit, Albon was asked if he would rather have Lewis Hamilton's defending or Max Verstappen's overtaking. To this, the 26-year-old said with a laugh:

"I'd rather have Lewis Hamilton' s defending. Max's overtaking... It's tricky."

In another question, he was asked to pick between Monaco and Las Vegas as the city he'd like to win a race in, to which Albon said:

"Vegas! Imagine the party."

The London-born Thai driver also stated that he prefers playing golf with Lando Norris over going cycling with George Russell.

Alex Albon heads into the 2023 Formula 1 season as a Williams Racing driver. This year, he teams up with rookie Logan Sargeant and will be hoping to help his team avoid finishing rock bottom in the standings for a second successive season.

Lewis Hamilton prepared for a 'championship battle' in 2023

Lewis Hamilton had a torrid time in 2022 as he failed to meet his high standards. With his Mercedes car struggling with porpoising, among other issues, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen ran away with both the Constructors' and Drivers' titles respectively.

However, the 38-year-old is confident in his car for 2023 and has stated that he has prepared himself for a championship battle this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming campaign, Hamilton said:

"We'll find out in the next couple of days - what's realistic. But I mean, that's what I have prepared for. I have prepared myself for a championship battle, whether or not we have the equipment to fight for the championship, we'll find out. I do believe I have got the team still that are championship worthy. It's just for us to keep our heads down."

Despite enduring a torrid time last year, the seven-time world champion believes the support he received from fans made it the best season of his career to date. He said:

"The fans continue to keep me going. 2022 has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated. The support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

