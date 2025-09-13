  • home icon
  Lewis Hamilton put alongside Ayrton Senna by F1 rookie in dream dinner: "They were the best at each time"

By Samson Ero
Published Sep 13, 2025 20:23 GMT
Franco Colapinto identified Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton among drivers he would want to have dinner with. Images: Getty

Franco Colapinto has identified three Formula 1 icons he would love to have dinner with. The rookie who recently spoke in an interview identified Lewis Hamilton, alongside Juan Manuel Fangio and Ayrton Senna, as the drivers he would like to share a meal with.

The Alpine driver emphasized his admiration for the trio, explaining how he grew up listening to them and how they became his heroes over the years. Sharing his thoughts, Colapinto said (via F1):

“Fangio, Senna and Lewis. The drivers I admire the most and the drivers that I grew up with and the ones that were my heroes since I was very, very young.”
“Just to listen to all their stories, and they have been in the sport in different moments, different eras, but I think to listen to that difference between how they used to drive… but they were the best at each time. So it's a beautiful story, I'm sure, and a nice bit of history of the sport,” he added.
Although they raced in different eras, Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, and Juan Manuel Fangio are often regarded as the best drivers that graced the sport of Formula 1. The pair within them boast a staggering 15 world championships, with Hamilton boasting seven, Senna clinching three, and Fangio five.

The trio continued to be idolized by many within the F1 community, with several drivers often citing at least one of the trio as their Formula 1 hero.

Franco Colapinto speaks on unexpected Jet invite by Lewis Hamilton

Franco Colapinto recently spoke about the unexpected private jet invite he received from Lewis Hamilton. The 22-year-old stressed how it felt very special to fly alongside the Scuderia Ferrari driver following the Barcelona race this season.

Colapinto revealed how he got offered the chance to fly with the seven-time champion himself. Speaking to the media before the Austrian Grand Prix, the Alpine driver stated (quotes via motorsport):

"Lewis is a great guy and I just had the best flight of my life with him, and it was very special, very unique. And you all know that he was my idol since I was very young - with Senna as well."
"To be able to fly with him, have a bit of a chat. [He asked] if someone was going to London I said 'I'm going to London, but in an EasyJet, so I can't really help you', and then he came back saying that he had a lot of space in the plane and he invited me to go. So it was quite special, flying private for the first time, so two very unique experiences,” he added.
Lewis Hamilton used to own a Bombardia Challenger 605 jet, until he opted to sell it, for reasons that revolved around environmental awareness. The British driver also boasts a character of interacting with young drivers on the grid.

Often, Hamilton is spotted in conversations with several rookies, and the extension of a flight to Colapinto appears to be a product of one of his several interactions with the young drivers.

