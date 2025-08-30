Lewis Hamilton reacts to Isack Hadjar's giant killing qualifying performance in F1 Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton hailed Isack Hadjar after the Racing Bulls driver managed to pull off a stellar P4 in the 2025 Dutch GP qualifying. Speaking about Hadjar's performance on Saturday, the Ferrari star termed it "amazing" and stated that the rookie has a bright future ahead of him.
Hadjar surprised everyone as the French driver managed to set 1:09.208 on the timesheet. As a result, he qualified in P4 and was over five-tenths slower than pole sitter, Oscar Piastri. Despite that deficit, he was a giant killer as he managed to beat some of the top names in the sport and was just behind Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and the reigning champion.
Hadjar's P4 meant he was ahead of George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, among many others. As Hamilton came to know about Isack Hadjar's impressive performance, he hailed the talented rookie in the post-qualifying interview.
"Amazing," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "Well, I mean, I beat him at Uno, but yeah, he did a great job today. So, it's really great to see him continue to grow as a driver and he's a really lovely lad. So, he's got a bright future ahead of him."
Hadjar's teammate, Liam Lawson, qualified in P8, ahead of Carlos Sainz (P9) and Fernando Alonso (P10). Piastri claimed the pole position ahead of his title rival and teammate, Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known after an underwhelming outing on Saturday
Lewis Hamilton had an underwhelming qualifying session on Saturday at the Dutch GP. The seven-time world champion managed P7 with 1:09.390 on the timesheet, around 0.050 seconds slower than his teammate, Charles Leclerc.
Speaking about his performance, here's what he told Sky Sports F1 after the session:
"I think it was OK. I think I was looking for progress coming into this weekend, and I was out of Q3 in the last, who knows how many races now, so that is progress to get back in. I think clearly we're not where we want to be. The package has been quite difficult and challenging this weekend."
Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Driver's Standings with 109 points, after 14 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 151 points. Ferrari is in P2 with 260 points.