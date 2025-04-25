Lewis Hamilton reminisces about his 'best year' with former team amid his shaky start at Ferrari

On Friday, Lewis Hamilton reflected on what he called his "best year" in Formula 1 amid his rocky start to life at Ferrari. The 40-year-old has experienced numerous successful seasons, securing seven drivers' championships over the course of his career.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver caused a stir in central London as he attended the opening of the new Fanatics store on Regent Street. The British driver, who cut the ribbon for the new sports store, took part in a quickfire interview regarding his career.

Among the several questions he answered, one focused on which of his Formula 1 cars was his best. Responding to the same, he pointed to a card with the image of the Mercedes AMG W11 challenger, the car with which he won his record-equaling seventh drivers’ title. Upon seeing the picture, he admitted it was his best year in the sport.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @simsgazette, Hamilton responded to the question:

“The one over here, right here on the left,” while requesting the card be handed to him.

Staring at the image of the W11 challenger with admiration and with the interviewer reminding him about the year the car was driven, he stated:

“Best year.”

The 2020 season is widely regarded as one of Hamilton’s best seasons in Formula 1. While he won 11 races held that season, he etched his name into history as the driver with the most consecutive points finishes, as well as the most victories in the sport, eclipsing Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins.

Since his debut in Formula 1 with McLaren in 2007, the British driver has gone on to rewrite the record books of the open-wheel racing series, eclipsing several records, including for most points, pole positions, among others.

Lewis Hamilton's reaction after the Saudi Grand Prix race

Lewis Hamilton during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on his outing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Jeddah race was his fifth Grand Prix since his move to the Scuderia Ferrari team.

The British driver endured another outing to forget as he could only muster a seventh-place finish under the Saudi skies. Sharing his thoughts on the race, Hamilton detailed that it was not enjoyable for him.

Speaking to the media following the Grand Prix (via BBC Sports), he stated:

"Nothing positive to take from today, apart from Charles [Leclerc] on the podium, which is great for the team. It was horrible, not enjoyable at all. I was just sliding around. It's pretty bad."

Quizzed further about the issue with the SF-25 challenger, Hamilton detailed his struggle with the balance of the car. However, he admitted there was no immediate solution to fixing the problem with the car.

"At the moment, there is no fix, so this is how it's going to be for the rest of the year. It's going to be painful. In qualifying, it's me extracting performance, and in the race, I tried everything, and the car just didn't want to go any quicker."

Since his high-profile switch to Ferrari, Hamilton has failed to reach the lofty expectations many have had of him. The 40-year-old, however, showed a glimpse of his brilliance when he clinched victory during the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race.

