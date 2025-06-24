Lewis Hamilton's 4-word reply to a fan shouting 'love you Lewis' during the "F1: The movie" premiere

Lewis Hamilton had a heartwarming interaction with a fan during the premiere of 'F1: The Movie.' It was held in London earlier this week, where a fan showered love on Hamilton, and he reciprocated by replying to the fan.

The F1 movie is slated to release in theaters on June 27, and the crew hosted a grand premiere for celebrities in New York earlier this month. Moreover, on June 23, the team hosted another premiere in London.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion and co-producer of the film, attended the event in a stylish black outfit. He was interviewed on the red carpet, where a fan from behind shouted, "Love you, Lewis."

As soon as Hamilton heard the fan's chant, he paused the interview, turned back, looked at the fan, and said:

"Love you too, sweetie."

This wasn't the first time Lewis Hamilton has had such a heartwarming interaction with a fan. In many of his media interviews during Grand Prixs, he responds to fans whenever he can.

As a seven-time world champion, Hamilton has a large fan base across the world. When he arrived in Maranello for his induction into Ferrari earlier this year, fans jammed the streets to welcome him. Not only that, but Tifosi fans lined up early in the morning to witness Hamilton's first test with Ferrari in January 2025.

However, Hamilton's debut year with Ferrari hasn't been promising. He has struggled to adapt to the car, while Charles Leclerc has constantly had an upper hand. In 10 races, the British driver has 79 points, standing in sixth position in the championship race.

Lewis Hamilton shares why he made Brad Pitt and Damson Idris drive F1 cars for the movie

Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton, Damson Idris at Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

According to reports, Lewis Hamilton played an important role in maintaining the authenticity of the sport in the making of 'F1: The Movie.' As a co-producer, he had lead actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris drive the car to get a feel of the demanding job of an F1 driver.

Hamilton believed that only by driving an actual F1 car would a person be able to fathom what professional racing drivers go through every single day. Talking to F1, Hamilton said:

"I think having Brad and Damson drive was integral to the authenticity of the story because, through my career, I would tell people how difficult it is in the race, and they’re like, 'How much weight did you lose?' or 'What bruises do you have after a race?' or “What? You don’t have AC in the car?

"It’s super demanding. And yeah, we can lose up to 10 pounds within the race. So, I think having these two actors go through the process of the mental challenges that we go through as racing drivers—the speed at which you’re processing information, the effect on the body, how strong the brakes are, and the G-forces. I think it was really important for them because you can’t fake that."

Lewis Hamilton and other F1 drivers will also get some screen time in the film, as many scenes were shot during the 2024 F1 season.

