"Wouldn’t answer a question about his son’s future" - Bernie Ecclestone claims he spoke to Lewis Hamilton's father

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton was reportedly secretive about his son's future in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, according to former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone, a former chief executive of the Formula 1 group, had spoken to Anthony Hamilton but the latter was apparently hesitant to talk about Lewis Hamilton's plans for the future.

Speaking to Blick.ch, Ecclestone said:

“A few days ago [I spoke] with his father. I immediately felt that he wouldn’t answer a question about his son’s future.”

Ecclestone also weighed in on what 2022 could be like for Hamilton if the 36-year-old returns for next season. He said:

“Lewis (Hamilton) could only lose in 2022. Who knows how the new cars will shake up the field, and with George Russell, he has an ambitious new team-mate, of whom I am not yet convinced by.”

The Hamilton father-son duo were gracious in the face of defeat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both were quick to congratulate Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen shortly after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit concluded.

Ecclestone, meanwhile, is under the impression that Lewis Hamilton may be swayed to join the fashion world after reports of him being 'disillusioned' with F1 emerged.

The 7-time world champion has maintained an eerie silence on social media since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He is, however, under contract with Mercedes for the next two seasons.

Lewis Hamilton reveals what gets him up in the morning

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed what gets him up in the morning and it isn't a warm beverage like coffee or tea.

In a video posted by Petronas Motorsports, Hamilton said that his dog Roscoe's snoring acts like an alarm clock for him.

Lewis Hamilton is known to be an animal lover. His dog Roscoe travels with him on occasion and has been seen at many race venues in the past.

The seven-time world champion had two dogs, Roscoe and Coco, both of whom were British Bulldogs. Hamilton unfortunately lost Coco to a sudden heart attack in 2020.

Edited by Anurag C