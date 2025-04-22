Lewis Hamilton's post race interviews becoming hard to watch, reveals pundit

Renowned pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle shed light on the recent Lewis Hamilton situation, and stated that the seven-time world champion's post-race interviews at Ferrari have become 'hard to watch.' Brundle's statement came after Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP in seventh place, some 30+ seconds behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Despite starting the season on a positive note, Hamilton failed to make it count when needed as the season went on. After the shambolic disqualification in China, Hamilton could only manage P7 in Japan and P5 in Bahrain.

In the recently concluded race in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton started from P7 and came home in the same position — P7. Compared to him, Leclerc started his race from P4, but improved a place to finish in P3, and claimed Ferrari's first podium of the season.

As Hamilton had back-to-back average performances, his post-race interviews have been mostly about how he was working on the car with the team, and how he aimed at getting better, something Brundle termed as 'hard to watch.'

"Hamilton would finish half a minute behind his team-mate Leclerc in seventh, albeit showing strong pace from time to time," Brundle wrote in his latest column on the Saudi Arabian GP on Sky Sports.

"The pace is in there somewhere but it's a very hard watch when Lewis is doing post-race interviews at the moment. He's not happy with his performances and is clearly more than a little perplexed and disappointed," he further added.

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P7 in the Driver's Standings with 31 points, whereas his teammate, Leclerc, is in P5 with 47 points. Oscar Piastri is leading the pack with 99 points, ahead of his teammate Lando Norris with 89 points.

Lewis Hamilton predicted "painful" future for Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari races during the Saudi Arabia GP - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton shared his prediction and stated that the upcoming races would be "painful" for Ferrari. Here's what he said": (via PlanetF1)

"I was just sliding around. First stint, massive understeer, car not turning, and then massive deg, and in the second stint, slightly better balance but still just no pace. Pretty bad.”

"There’s nothing. Balance, struggling to feel the car beneath me, but there’s no particular thing. It’s just, there’s nothing to say, ‘Hey, this is the issue.' At the moment, there’s no fix,” he said. This is how it’s going to be for the rest of the year. It’s just going to be painful," he further added.

Ferrari are currently in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 78 points after five races, and a Sprint. McLaren leads the table with 188 points, ahead of Mercedes (111) and Red Bull (89).

