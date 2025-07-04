Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari “can definitely dream” of having a successful weekend at the British GP

Lewis Hamilton has expressed optimism about Ferrari’s chances of enjoying a strong outing at the British Grand Prix. The 40-year-old stated that the Italian outfit "can definitely dream" ahead of the Silverstone race.

Ad

Hamilton, who joined Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, has largely endured a torrid start to his stint at the Maranello-based outfit. However, things appear to have taken an upward trajectory in recent races, with him delivering a strong performance at the previous Austrian Grand Prix.

That impressive display in Spielberg seems to have carried over into his outing at the British GP, with Hamilton setting the fastest time during the first practice session and the third-fastest time in the second session on Friday. When asked about the team’s overall prospects for the race weekend, the seven-time world champion, brimming with optimism, said:

Ad

Trending

"Definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend, for sure. Executing and putting it all together and extracting is another thing, I think."

"I’ll prepare myself the best I can to make sure we get the best result. I think tomorrow there’s potentially rain coming, and on Sunday as well, so… we just gotta make sure we’re ready for that," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis Hamilton has historically been dominant around the Silverstone circuit. The former Mercedes driver boasts multiple podium finishes, including nine victories at the iconic venue. Hamilton will now aim to deliver another classic performance in front of his home crowd when the lights go out on race Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton speaks about adapting to the Scuderia Ferrari car

Lewis Hamilton also shared his thoughts on adapting to the Scuderia Ferrari car. The British driver has largely struggled to adapt to the demands of the SF-25 machinery following his switch to the team.

Ad

However, Hamilton now appears to be getting to grips with the Italian outfit’s car. Following his impressive performance during both practice sessions at the British Grand Prix, the multiple-time world champion was asked about his adaptation to the car.

Sharing his thoughts via Formula 1’s official website, he stated:

"I'm progressing a lot now with the car and much more comfortable knowing where it needs to be. I think by FP2 we still weren't where we needed to be, so definitely struggled a little bit more, but we know the changes that we need to make for the next session."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton is currently enduring the longest run of his career without a podium finish, and the 40-year-old will be looking to bring an end to this drought in front of his home crowd. It should be noted that the 2024 edition of the British Grand Prix marked Hamilton's first race victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More