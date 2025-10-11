Lewis Hamilton shares a heartbreaking 3-word story on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton recently faced the loss of his old-time companion, Roscoe. Remembering him, the seven-time champion posted a heartbreaking story on his Instagram and shared a photo of the bulldog.Roscoe was adopted in 2013 by Hamilton. He was one of his two bulldogs, as Roscoe had a sister in the form of Coco.Though Coco passed away in 2020 due to a suspected heart attack, Roscoe had been by Hamilton's side for all this time. He witnessed the 40-year-old winning six drivers' titles with Mercedes and even got to see him transitioning from silver arrows to scarlet red of Ferrari.But Roscoe was admitted to a hospital a few weeks ago as he was suffering from pneumonia. There, his heart gave out before being resuscitated and put in an induced coma to cure him. Despite the attempts to help Roscoe make a recovery, Hamilton ultimately had to put his companion to sleep.Since then, Hamilton has even participated in an F1 Grand Prix, but the memories of Roscoe are still with him as he captioned his story on Instagram:&quot;I miss him.&quot;Lewis Hamilton's Instagram story on October 11 | Source: Instagram/@lewishamiltonSince Roscoe's death, Lewis Hamilton has received a plethora of support from the sporting sphere.Lewis Hamilton thanks everyone for the overwhelming support after Roscoe's lossLewis Hamilton and Roscoe at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton and Roscoe had been the driver-pet duo to look for in the F1 paddock. But, with the 12-year-old bulldog's sudden passing, both Hamilton and his followers were shocked to the core by it.Subsequently, the sporting realm shared its condolences to the 40-year-old. So, after receiving a Roscoe portrait made of legos, he showcased his gratitude towards everyone for the love and support he experienced during such a time, as he captioned the post:&quot;This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me.&quot;&quot;I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously. I can’t thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he’s got tons of friends. He’s surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Lewis Hamilton has six more race weekends to go before the completion of his first year with Ferrari.