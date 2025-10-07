Lewis Hamilton sweats it out in the gym as he shares a mirror selfie after Singapore GP disappointment

Lewis Hamilton’s first Singapore Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver ended in disappointment. But the seven-time world champion appears determined to move forward from what has been a difficult week for him, on and off the track.

Ad

Ferrari arrived at Marina Bay expecting to challenge Mercedes at the top of the field. Instead, the team left with a P6 and P8, and a five-second penalty for the British driver for exceeding track limits.

Hamilton hit the gym on Tuesday and shared a selfie tagging Lululemon on Instagram:

Lewis Hamilton's mirror selfie in a gym - Source: @lewishamilton via Instagram

The penalty was a result of a severe braking problem on the No. 44 SF-25. Lewis Hamilton's race engineer, Ricardo Adami, repeatedly warned him to back off and try to cool the system. Still, on a street circuit that penalizes weak cooling, the failure was already affecting performance. The brake issue cost pace at a critical moment, just as the team had some momentum from a sensible strategy call.

Ad

Trending

Hamilton’s tough week was marked by the loss of his dog, Roscoe. The bulldog he adopted in 2013 passed away on September 28, after a long battle with pneumonia. The loss of his beloved furry partner clearly weighed on him during the weekend, making Singapore one of the toughest moments of his first Ferrari campaign.

Hamilton also took to Instagram and acknowledged the disappointment of the race, mentioned Roscoe’s loss, and laid out plans with Ferrari for the rest of the season. The Briton emphasized that media headlines often convey only the negative half of the story. But he sees the other narrative of how Ferrari responded when things went wrong.

Ad

Ferrari boss opens up on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s ‘mega frustrating’ Singapore stint

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari at the Baku City Circuit. Source: Getty

For Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, the weekend was equally disappointing. Charles Leclerc qualified P7, one place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. His 1m29.784s was more than six-tenths off pole, and Hamilton’s 1m29.688s was slightly better.

Ad

The opening lap saw McLaren’s Lando Norris surge from fifth to third, which effectively locked the positions. Vasseur pointed to Saturday as the race-deciding factor and has been a recurring problem for them.

"What is mega frustrating is that the last two weekends we came in...Baku and then Singapore. At the beginning of the weekend, the pace was there. We didn’t extract the best from the car, I think, honestly. We are doing 29.7s in Q1 yesterday and 29.7s in Q3. We are struggling at the end of all the races not to be on the back foot... At the end of the day, we are putting so much effort to be there that when you have to do all the races on the back foot, it’s not good," he told F1.

Ad

Vasseur’s complaint was not only about the absolute lap times but about the inability to convert weekend pace into durable race performance. Practice sessions are encouraging, but qualifying has repeatedly left the team vulnerable.

The calendar now moves on to COTA for the US GP - a circuit where Hamilton has excelled in the past. He is the all-time leader on the track with six wins and has ended on the podium in every race he has finished since 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More