Logan Sargeant could be replaced by former F1 champion’s son after his crash at the Dutch GP - Reports

Williams' American driver Logan Sargeant could be replaced before the end of the season according to recent reports. Sargeant's crash in the Dutch Grand Prix FP3 left team principal James Vowles unimpressed. The former Carlin Motorsports driver is set to leave the team at the end of 2024 F1 season with Ferrari star Carlos Sainz set to replace him.

However, Sargeant could leave the Grove-based team well before his planned departure. His recent performances have been timid and he has failed to outqualify his teammate on Alex Albon on track in 37 Grand Prix qualifying attempts over the course of 2 seasons.

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren reported former 7-time champion Michael Schumacher's son Mick could return to an F1 cockpit replacing Sargeant at Williams.

He tweeted on X post-Dutch GP Qualifying:

"Logan Sargeant's crash could have consequences for the American. Nothing decided yet, but it is clear that Williams team boss James Vowles is looking at options to possibly replace him."

He added,

"Schumacher is definitely on the list and Vowles spoke about Lawson after qualifying at Red Bull."

Mick Schumacher is currently Mercedes' reserve driver. He made his F1 debut with Haas under Guenther Steiner. However, he has failed to land a driving seat after his exit from the American team.

Meanwhile, Red Bull prospect Liam Lawson has also been linked with a possible chance to replace Logan Sargeant. Lawson impressed in an F1 car last season when he filled in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo.

George Russell and others react to Logan Sargeant's fiery crash at Zandvoort

Logan Sargeant was involved in a fiery crash during the Dutch Grand Prix FP3 session. The American's car was engulfed in flames and drivers such as George Russell were quick to express their concerns.

The Mercedes driver talking to his race engineer after watching the Williams catch fire said:

“He's on fire, he needs to jump out!"

His race engineer ensured Sargeant had jumped out of car in a timely manner and was "okay".

George replied:

"He's okay but the car's on fire."

Meanwhile, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc also expressed his concern for the 21-year-old. Leclerc enquired about Sargeant to check if he was okay.

Fortunately, Sargeant was quick to respond and escaped any potential risks. The crash however, had heavy repercussions as Sargeant did not take part in the qualifying afterwards.

With no points so far this season, do you think Logan Sargeant deserves an F1 seat?

