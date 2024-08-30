"Lol who spat in James' coffee this morning?": Fans react to Williams team principal's brutal verdict about Mick Schumacher

Williams Racing team boss James Vowles' recent statement about Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, has caught the attention of F1 fans. While talking about his decision to pick Franco Colapinto, instead of Mick, as Logan Sargeant's replacement, James said, "Mick isn't special".

Prior to the official announcement, reports emerged that the British team was looking at drivers like Franco, Mick Schumacher, and Liam Lawson. The decision came after Sargeant struggled to perform in his first two seasons. The crash at the recent Dutch GP was the final blow for him, after which the team decided to remove him.

James Vowles explained in length how he and the team took a decision among the three young drivers. Though he initially praised Mick for working hard as a reserve driver for Mercedes and McLaren, he later stated that neither Franco nor Mick was in the special category.

"I think both would fall into a category of not special. I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn’t special, he would have just been good," Vowles said. (via F1.com)

Vowles' statement went viral on social media as hundreds of F1 fans reacted to it. While some were shocked to see him being so straightforward, others discussed how Mick Schumacher fans could come after him for that statement.

"Lol, who spat in James' coffee this morning?" a fan joked.

"Mick fangirls won’t take this lightly. And I like Mick… harsh, but James is right," another fan added.

"I mean, sorry for Mick obviously, but he’s just speaking facts," fan said.

Some fans even criticized Williams' decision to pick Franco Colapinto, mentioning that the young Argentine was sixth in the F2 championship. A fan said the team picked Franco because he could have financially supported the team.

"So that's why we went with P6 in the F2 standings," one follower commented.

"You forgot the line of when he said 'Franco has $4million,'" another added.

Williams boss praised Mick Schumacher's improvement curve after his F1 stint

In contrast, James Vowles recently praised Mick Schumacher's improvement after he left Haas in 2022. He said that Mick has undoubtedly improved over the years, as he has helped Mercedes and McLaren as a reserve driver.

"Mick has improved a lot from where he was in Haas, there was no doubt about it, he’s a competent driver that I know he had his time, but he has done incredible work with Alpine, with Mercedes and with McLaren in the meantime. And all advocates, if you speak to them, will tell you where he’s adapted and where he’s changed," Vowles said.

Williams boss also added that Mick would have performed well if the team had picked him instead of Franco.

"So, now the decision is, do we put Mick in the car? I think Mick would have done a good job," he added.

As of now, Mick Schumacher races for Alpine's World Endurance Championship team. He is also a reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team.

