Matthew McConaughey, Adele, and others: 5 personalities who attended the F1 US GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 19, 2025 19:59 GMT
5 personalities that attended the F1 2025 US GP [Images via Getty]
The US GP has long been a magnet for A-list celebrities, with Hollywood stars, athletes, and musicians regularly flocking to the paddock to soak in the F1 atmosphere. This year’s edition at the Circuit of the Americas has been no different, as the race in Austin once again drew an impressive lineup of famous personalities.

As the championship battle intensifies toward the business end of the season, the glamor off the track has matched the excitement on it. From Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey to Emmy-winner Adele, here are 5 personalities who attended the United States Grand Prix.

#`1. Matthew McConaughey

Hollywood mega star Matthew McConaughey made a stylish appearance at the US GP on Sunday. The 55-year-old paid a visit to the paddock prior to the race, dressed in a cool cowboy outfit, embracing his Texan roots at COTA.

The Academy Award-winner was joined by his wife Camila Alves and son Levi in the paddock.

#2. Adele

World-famous singer Adele also made an appearance at the US GP on Sunday, as the Briton paid a visit to the Mercedes garage before the race. The Emmy-winning artist was also captured in an image with the German team's drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

#3. Shaboozey

American country music artist Collins Obinna Chibueze, known professionally as Shaboozey, also made an appearance at the US GP on Sunday, donning his famous cowboy hat.

Screen grab from F1&#039;s Instagram story [via Instagram/@f1]
4. Tara Davis-Woodhall

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall was also at the US GP on Sunday to experience Round 19 of the 2025 F1 season. She was joined by her husband and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall at COTA.

The couple was also at the track on Saturday and presented the top 3 in the Sprint with their trophies after the race that saw Max Verstappen take the win, while George Russell and Carlos Sainz secured the other two spots.

5. Glen Powell

Hollywood star Glen Powell not only made an appearance on the F1 grid ahead of the US GP but also joined Martin Brundle on his famous grid walk for Sky Sports ahead of the race. Powell, much like McConaughey, is also a Texan by birth and was born in Austin.

The 36-year-old joined Sky's coverage pre-race and even had a chat with championship leader Oscar Piastri, as part of a promo for his upcoming film 'The Running Man'.

Switching focus to on the track, the race weekend in Austin has already proved to be action filled, before the main race even began. Max Verstappen has already reduced his gap on championship leader Oscar Piastri following the Sprint on Saturday, and is also looking good to convert his pole position into a race win.

The championship battle is truly hotting up as we enter the final few rounds of the 2025 F1 season, with the McLaren drivers now feeling the pressure from the reigning world champion.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

