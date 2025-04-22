Max Verstappen doesn't hold back in his criticism of FIA's speech control regulations

Max Verstappen took a strong stand against the FIA's guidelines restricting drivers from swearing or criticizing the governing authority. After facing a controversial five-second time penalty in the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen refused to share his opinion, citing the fear of punishment.

Verstappen, the pole winner of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, faced a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage on turn 1 of the race on Sunday. He and Oscar Piastri came side by side at the apex, forcing Verstappen off the track before he rejoined in the lead.

However, the FIA ruled that the corner belonged to Piastri, and Verstappen's failure to give the position back resulted in a time penalty. But the four-time world champion appeared frustrated as the penalty cost him a victory, and he settled for P2.

Moreover, in the post-race interview, Max Verstappen refused to share his opinion on the ruling. He took a dig at FIA's new guidelines, which restrict drivers from criticizing the FIA and its decisions, saying people cannot handle the truth in this day and age. Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I cannot share my opinion because I might get penalized. So it's better not to speak about it. It's just the world we live in. You can't fully share your opinion because it's not appreciated, apparently, or people can't handle the full truth.

It's honestly just how everything is becoming. Everyone is super sensitive about everything. And then, of course, what we have currently, we cannot be critical of anyway. So, that's fine, less talking... even better for me."

The FIA's new sporting guidelines ban drivers from swearing or criticizing the governing authority in the press. A violation could result in a monetary penalty, a race ban, or a deduction in championship points. Hence, to avoid getting charged by the FIA, Verstappen kept his words in check but indirectly opposed the guidelines.

FIA explains Max Verstappen's penalty decision

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

After facing backlash, the FIA released an official document to unveil the actual reason behind Max Verstappen's penalty decision. Stewards concluded that Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were side by side at the apex of the first corner, and according to regulations, the corner belongs to Piastri.

Hence, Verstappen should have left room for Oscar to cut the corner and gain the lead. Instead, the Dutchman went off the track and rejoined ahead of Piastri, which was illegal. Moreover, since the four-time world champion refused to give the position back to the McLaren driver, the FIA dished out a five-second time penalty.

The stewards also mentioned a key detail about the severity of the penalty. According to the FIA, the punishment for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage is generally a 10-second time penalty. However, since the incident happened on turn 1, Verstappen was given leeway, and his penalty was reduced to five seconds.

