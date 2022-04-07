"The track can sometimes be quite dusty" - Max Verstappen has one concern 'looking forward to racing in' F1 Australian GP

Max Verstappen has expressed concerns over “dust” heading into the Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit later this weekend.

The Dutchman believes the street circuit could be more dusty this time round. He is, however, hoping for a “smooth weekend” to claw back his difference to championship leader Charles Leclerc. Speaking to GPFans ahead of the weekend, he said:

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the car performs in Australia, the track can sometimes be quite dusty. I hope we can have another smooth weekend as a Team so let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Albert Park is a semi-permanent track, meaning some sections of the track are open to the public for much of the year. These sections can often be bumpy and dusty and add a layer of complexity every time F1 visits the venue.

Meanwhile, the track has been extensively remodified ahead of this year’s race in hopes of increasing overtaking opportunities. Verstappen feels the modifications, especially the removal of the turn six chicane, could prove to be positive. He said:

“It will be interesting to see the track updates, I think they will make quite a big difference, especially in turn six where the most significant change has happened. There should be more overtaking opportunities now too which is always positive.”

Max Verstappen confident of keeping it “respectful” while battling Charles Leclerc for the title

Max Verstappen believes his battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will be “respectful” despite the hard racing and hopes that the good battles continue throughout the year. Speaking to the Associated Press earlier this month, the Red Bull driver said:

“I think we are just good competitors, and we like racing, I think you saw that when we were battling hard, and it was all good. Back in the day it was a little bit more difficult, but also [we] were very young and growing up and you are fighting for the same goal. Now that you’re in Formula One, I think it is really different. You are representing really big brands. So, we get on very well now. We can have a good chat and enjoy our battles, and I think that’s very nice.”

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have come to blows with each other on many occasions in both F1 and throughout their junior careers. Oftentimes these battles have turned ugly on track, leading to some tense moments.

