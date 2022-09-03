"I'm half-half at the end of the day"- Max Verstappen opens up about relations with Belgium and Holland

Max Verstappen opened up about his relations with Belgium and Holland ahead of the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix press conference. Giving a little sneak peek into his cultural roots, the Belgium-born driver as known, races under a Dutch license.

Although Verstappen grew up in Belgium, he admitted to loving both nationalities equally despite some striking cultural differences. He ultimately chose to race representing the Dutch flag and nationality because of his father. He claimed to have no regrets over his decision and is happy to have roots in both.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen 🧡



#BelgianGP Thanks so much to the incredible Orange Army here today, we’ll see you again next week Thanks so much to the incredible Orange Army here today, we’ll see you again next week 🇳🇱👋 🧡#BelgianGP https://t.co/aXlGZCwpth

On being asked about being born in Belgium and applying for a Dutch passport, Verstappen responded, saying:

“I appreciate both sides. You know, yeah, literally, I was born in Belgium. I grew up in Belgium, just across the border to go to school. But also after school, I would travel just across the border to Holland, where the workshop was, with all the go-karts and stuff. So yeah, you know, it’s a big part, my Belgian side of the family as well. And I also really enjoy it. I mean, already the accent is a bit different.”

He further added:

“You know, the difference between my Mum and Dad, for example, but it’s good: two different countries, of course, they are very close to each other. But I chose to race under the Dutch flag, and nationality also, you know, because of my Dad and no regrets – but I’m happy that I’m half-half at the end of the day.”

The Red Bull driver, after his enthralling win at Spa earlier this week, just received a royal decoration - having been appointed Officer of the Order of Oranje-Nassau. He is the first Formula 1 world champion with Dutch citizenship, with this honor rightly being bestowed upon him by the Netherlands' minister of long-term care and sport, Conny Helder.

Max Verstappen feels it'll be harder to dominate at his home Grand Prix

Max Verstappen feels last week’s race at Spa went much better than expected for Red Bull as the car suited the layout very well. Here at Zandvoort, however, he has a car that runs with a lot of downforce, on a completely different track layout, and with less straight-line speed in general.

The reigning world champion said:

“There’s a lot more downforce required at the track in Zandvoort (than Spa) so it will be harder for us to be dominant, I expect Ferrari to be strong there.”

Upon being asked if the front end of his car was an issue this weekend, Verstappen responded, saying:

“I don’t think ‘issue’: I think it is just also a thing with the way the tyres are working at the moment, there is a bit of a general understeer in the car, which you just have to get used to. And I think over time, it gets better and better. But yeah, for sure, this track anyway, even last year, with of course, completely different tyres, with all the high-speed cornering, they get very hot around here. So you lose a bit of grip over the lap, and I expect it to be the same also this year, but again, that’s something you just have to try and deal with.”

Max Verstappen and his team are looking to nail the setup for this weekend's F1 Dutch GP. If that works out, Verstappen is positive that the car will be really quick then, but the only lack of surety is how it's going to be compared to the other teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C