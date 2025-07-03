Max Verstappen’s $50M private jet takes off from Italy for Silverstone after attending his sister’s daughter's baptism

Red Bull star Max Verstappen landed in Turin, Italy, for his sister Victoria's daughter's baptism on July 2. With the British Grand Prix weekend on the horizon, the four-time world champion took off in his $50M private jet from Italy to attend the race at the Silverstone circuit. Thereafter, he took off from Turin on the morning of July 3.

According to Max Verstappen's Jet, a page on X which keeps track of the Dutchman's private jet, the Red Bull driver landed in Italy on July 2. Soon after, images of Verstappen attending his sister Victoria’s daughter's baptism surfaced on the internet.

Victoria and her partner Tom Huets, have two boys, Luca and Leo, and were recently blessed with a girl, whom they named Hailey. Max Verstappen attended Hailey’s baptism in Turin, Italy, and his mother, Sophie Kumpen, was also spotted at the church.

The four-time F1 champion and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, were also blessed with a child recently as the Brazilian model gave birth to their daughter, Lily. Kelly has a daughter with her previous partner, Daniil Kvyat, named Penelope.

As per the latest from the X account that keeps track of Max Verstappen's private jet, the Dutchman took off from Turin, Italy, on the morning of July 3. The Dutchman previously owned a Dassault Falcon 900EX, which was put up for sale earlier this year after the Red Bull star bought a Dassault Falcon 8X in February 2025.

The four-time F1 champion’s 2022 Falcon 8X reportedly costs around $50 million. A little over an hour into the flight, Max Verstappen landed in Cranfield, Bourne End, England, United Kingdom -- the airfield which is less than 10 miles away from Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes itself is just 15 miles away from Silverstone, making it a perfect base for Verstappen to start the British GP weekend after the disappointing race at the Austrian GP.

The Austrian GP DNF puts Max Verstappen on the back foot in the F1 championship

Max Verstappen started the 2024 Austrian GP weekend 43 points behind the championship leader, Oscar Piastri. However, as the weekend unfolded, the Dutchman qualified P7 and was in the middle of the pack for the race start.

The Red Bull driver had a great start and got up to P6 after the first corner. However, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli outbraked himself into Turn 3 on Lap 1, locked the rear tires and ended up crashing into Verstappen's rear right wheel, damaging the suspension on the Red Bull.

Verstappen retired from the race, whereas the McLarens finished 1-2, allowing both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to extend their gap to the Dutchman in the championship. The four-time F1 champion currently sits 61 points behind Piastri in the F1 standings.

