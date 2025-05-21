Max Verstappen skips Lewis Hamilton-backed Hollywood project’s exclusive screening

Max Verstappen was nowhere to be seen at the exclusive screening of the upcoming Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie, even as most of the sport's top names turned up in style for a special premiere on May 22 in Monaco. The four-time world champion instead chose to spend the evening sim racing with his Team Redline mates on Twitch.

The much-anticipated F1 movie is backed by none other than Lewis Hamilton as executive producer along with Jerry Bruckheimer. Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and features real race footage and a fictional Apex Grand Prix team. Hamilton's active involvement aims to correct past misrepresentations of F1 and the buzz around the film has intensified as its' June 25 release date nears.

F1's official handle posted a video on Instagram from the premiere, as some drivers arrived with their partners, captioned:

"Arriving in style for their #F1TheMovie private screening! ✨"

But Max Verstappen, known for his selective media appearances, gave the event a miss. Instead, fans caught him live on Twitch, where the Red Bull driver raced alongside Redline teammates Gustavo Ariel and Enzo Bonito, with commentator Luke Crane narrating the action.

Expand Tweet

Verstappen joined the session under his pseudonym 'Franz Hermann,' continuing his tradition of using aliases during casual streams. He often uses sim racing to stay sharp between races. The Dutchman appeared relaxed and intensely competitive in the virtual setup, a stark contrast to the glamour unfolding in the real-world paddock.

Max Verstappen reignites the 2025 title challenge ahead of Monaco

Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP 2025 in Imola - Source: Getty

After the Miami Grand Prix, the 2025 Formula 1 season looked set to become a McLaren internal battle. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were in dominant form, while the rest of the grid seemed a step behind the MCL39.

However, Imola changed that view dramatically. Max Verstappen, always a threat in qualifying, finally had a car that worked across stints and tire compounds, making him formidable throughout the race.

His aggressive but clinical overtake on Piastri into Tamburello in the first lap set the tone. Once in front, Verstappen managed the pace and tire wear flawlessly, never giving either McLaren a sniff of a comeback. With Norris finishing second, Piastri's lead was trimmed to just 13 points. Verstappen is now trailing the table topper by 22 points, heading into the Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen himself recognized the shift in momentum and looked ahead to Formula 1's Crown Jewel race (via news.verstappen.com):

"It was amazing to kick start the triple header with a win on Sunday in Imola. We made a lot of positive steps... We will need to keep pushing and not get ahead of ourselves as Monaco will be a bit tougher... It hasn't been our strongest track in the past, but we did make a step forward with the set up and we will try and do the best that we can."

Grid position remains more critical in the Monaco GP than raw race pace. With its slow-speed corners and narrow layout, overtaking is a rarity. And with Verstappen and Piastri having three pole positions each, qualifying might decide the outcome.

Max Verstappen after winning the 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Adding a twist to the strategic depth, all Formula 1 teams have agreed to a mandatory two-stop race this weekend. This regulation aims to shake up traditional one-stop dominance, ensuring at least three tire changes across two different compounds. These new rules could lead to unexpected shifts, especially in Monaco, where track position is everything.

